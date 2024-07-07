Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy Heaps Praise on Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Ahead of 2024 Season
In a season where many of college football's best running backs are appointment viewing, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty has talent evaluators across the industry incredibly excited.
Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, offered his own excitement in a series of posts on X on Sunday. In particular, Nagy voiced his excitement for what Jeanty offers to the Broncos' passing attack.
"You want fun tape? Put on Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty's pass game cutup," Nagy stated.
Nagy also praised Jeanty's ability as a runner, specifically his ability to slip tacklers in multiple ways.
Nagy went to state "Hope @HeismanTrophy voters (𝘐 𝘢𝘮 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘯𝘦) give him proper consideration this fall...he deserves it."
Jeanty's 569 receiving yards in 2023 led all NCAA running backs, He also led the NCAA with 59.67 yards from scrimmage per game
Jeanty and Boise State will face Georgia Southern in their August 31 season-opening matchup in Sun Belt territory.