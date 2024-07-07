G5 Football Daily

Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy Heaps Praise on Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Ahead of 2024 Season

Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) slips a tackle by UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the first quarter of the Starco Brands LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
In a season where many of college football's best running backs are appointment viewing, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty has talent evaluators across the industry incredibly excited.

Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, offered his own excitement in a series of posts on X on Sunday. In particular, Nagy voiced his excitement for what Jeanty offers to the Broncos' passing attack.

"You want fun tape? Put on Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty's pass game cutup," Nagy stated.

Nagy also praised Jeanty's ability as a runner, specifically his ability to slip tacklers in multiple ways.

Nagy went to state "Hope @HeismanTrophy voters (𝘐 𝘢𝘮 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘯𝘦) give him proper consideration this fall...he deserves it."

Jeanty's 569 receiving yards in 2023 led all NCAA running backs, He also led the NCAA with 59.67 yards from scrimmage per game

Jeanty and Boise State will face Georgia Southern in their August 31 season-opening matchup in Sun Belt territory.

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

