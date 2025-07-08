Top 10 Mountain West Conference Players in College Football 26
College Football 26 releases Thursday, but player and team ratings have been made public via early access for the game.
In the last few seasons, Boise State has been the dominant force in the conference, winning back-to-back conference championship games. However, this season may look different. The Broncos do return some key pieces, but lose out on their star, Ashton Jeanty. Meanwhile, other programs such as San Jose State, UNLV, and Fresno State have all shown improvements going into 2025.
With teams shaping up for next season, let’s take a look at EA Sports’ top 10 Mountain West Players going into next season.
10. A’Marion McCoy - Boise State, DB (87)
McCoy is a defensive back for the Boise State Broncos. Despite being just a two-star recruit out of Menlo Atherton High School, McCoy has made a name for himself at the collegiate level. He has seen immense success with Boise State, making 91 tackles over two seasons. He also has won Mountain West championships in both seasons with the Broncos.
9. Ike Larsen - Utah State, DB (88)
Larsen is a star safety for the Utah State Aggies. In three seasons with the Aggies, he has recorded 216 tackles and nine interceptions. Larsen had a bit of a down year in 2024, but is still looking strong, and hoping to help the Aggies reach more success in 2025.
8. Jai’Den Thomas - UNLV, RB (88)
Thomas is UNLV’s premier running back. In two seasons with the Rebels, Thomas recorded 1,421 yards and 19 touchdowns, helping them reach the Mountain West championship game just last season. This year, Thomas will likely be a thousand-yard rusher and will be an important piece to decide whether the Rebels will be back in the championship game.
7. Al’Zillon Hamilton - Fresno State, DB (88)
Hamilton of Fresno State has been the definition of how to improve every season in college football. As a freshman, he recorded just four tackles, but improved to 31 in his sophomore season, to go along with two interceptions. He mimicked his picks in year three with two more, and added 51 tackles. Going into his senior year, Hamilton is ready to help the Bulldogs compete to get back to glory.
6. Payton Zdroik - Air Force, DL (88)
Air Force’s Zdroik has been a key lineman for the Falcons. In three years, he has recorded 13 sacks, but has gotten less each season. Now in his senior year, Zdroik has to increase his numbers to help the Falcons’ defense in 2025.
5. Malik Sherrod - Boise State, RB (88)
Sherrod has been in college for a while. He played five seasons at Fresno State, but only three years of eligibility were counted due to a redshirt season as a freshman and an injury this past season. Now, Sherrod will play at rival Boise State, where he hopes to shine for the defending champions.
4. Matt Lauter - Boise State, TE (89)
Lauter is one of Boise State’s key pieces for 2025. Last season, he put up 619 yards and seven touchdowns for the Broncos. Going into 2025, Boise State’s offense will be more pass-heavy, and Lauter will have the opportunity to compete for a 1,000-yard season.
3. Jayden Virgin-Morgan - Boise State, DE (89)
Virgin-Morgan had an incredible 10 sacks to go along with 40 tackles for Boise State last season. Next season, Virgin-Morgan will be ready to continue his dominance in his junior season.
2. Kage Casey - Boise State, OT (90)
Casey is the fifth Bronco on this list. Casey helped block for the Broncos last season as they had the best run game in the country. Casey will continue to block for quarterback Maddux Madsen next season, and should help the Broncos as they attempt to win their third consecutive Mountain West title.
1. Trey White - San Diego State, DE (91)
Topping the list is White with a 91 overall, a top-100 rated player in all of college football. Last season, White had 60 tackles and 12.5 sacks as an EDGE. His dominance should improve for 2025, and the Aztecs need more wins after a poor 2024.
San Diego State leads the charge with the top player, but Boise State leads with five on the list. The Mountain West looks very interesting going into 2025, and EA Sports certainly thinks so.