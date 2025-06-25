Miami's Recruiting Hot Streak Continues Landing Commitment of Tyran Evans
The Miami Hurricanes dealt another blow to the SEC as they landed another former commit, Tyran Evans, after he decommitted from Tennessee.
Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs from Cornelius, NC, is rated in 247Sports' composite rankings as the No. 81 wide receiver in the nation and had been committed to the Volunteers since early January.
The Hurricanes liked his size, something they desperately lack in their receiver room. They have a ton of talented players, but the size and jump ball ability of some are not there, and Evans would be a perfect fit for the future Hurricanes offense.
Read More Recruiting from Miami Hurricanes On SI:
The Hurricanes have jumped to the No. 6-rated class and continue to be the No. 1 ACC class for the 2026 cycle. The Hurricanes continue to push forward and are near the top five with the talent from this class. This is the 16th commitment of the 2026 class, and more big-time names are likely to join in the next weeks.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)