Four Star Wide Receiver Brayden Robinson Lists Miami in Final Three

After a few visits, four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson is down to his final three schools. Arizona, Miami, and Notre Dame.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox (left) and Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal (right) shake hands before the game at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox (left) and Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal (right) shake hands before the game at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have been listed in another player's final three schools, but it might he might not be headed to South Florida.

According to Chad Simmons of On3, the blue-chip reciever will announce his commitment on July 6.

Robinson has hinted at where he is likely landing as the Fighting Irish holds the outstanding weight advantage in his recruiting process. Moreover, the Hurricanes just flipped two SEC commits to play for UM in Tyran Evans and Vance Spafford. Those two alone should be enough to overlook missing out on Robinson, who has the Irish on his mind.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
  11. OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
  12. OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
  13. DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
  14. DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
  15. WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)

