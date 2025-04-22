All Gophers

Gophers recruiting buzz: Latest official visits, a commitment decision to monitor

The transfer portal is open, but the 2026 recruiting cycle is red-hot.

St. Xavier Tigers safety Adam Buehner (8) attempts to tackle Ryle Raiders running back Jacob Savage (21) in the first quarter of a high school football game between the Ryle Raiders and St. Xavier Tigers, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Clifford R. Borland, Sr. Stadium in Union, Ky.
St. Xavier Tigers safety Adam Buehner (8) attempts to tackle Ryle Raiders running back Jacob Savage (21) in the first quarter of a high school football game between the Ryle Raiders and St. Xavier Tigers, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Clifford R. Borland, Sr. Stadium in Union, Ky.
The spring transfer portal window is open until Friday, April 25, but the 2026 high school recruiting cycle is red hot. General managers and head coaches across the country are busy building their future rosters, so let's break down the most notable news regarding Minnesota's upcoming class.

Three-star, Union, Kentucky LB Jacob Savage's decision

Savage plays prep football at Ryle High School in Kentucky. That might sound familiar to Gophers fans because it's the same school that produced Minnesota's all-time winningest quarterback, Tanner Morgan. Listed at 6-foot-1, 219 pounds, Savage is choosing between Louisville, Purdue, Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern, Georgia Tech and Minnesota this Friday at 2:45 p.m. CT. It sounds like the Gophers are firmly in the mix.

The Gophers' first of two annual 'Summer Splash' recruiting weekends is a little over a month away, from May 30 to June 1, and the second one will take place on June 13 to 15. It's the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for Minnesota, and they currently have visits scheduled with at more than 30 prospects.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits

Hayden Moore schedules Penn State official visit

Moore is a talented wide receiver from Newberry, Fla., and he verbally committed to the Gophers on April 13. His recruitment is far from over, as he recently scheduled an official visit to Penn State for June 13. His scheduled official visit with Minnesota will take place two weeks before, on May 30.

Published
