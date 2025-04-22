Gophers recruiting buzz: Latest official visits, a commitment decision to monitor
The spring transfer portal window is open until Friday, April 25, but the 2026 high school recruiting cycle is red hot. General managers and head coaches across the country are busy building their future rosters, so let's break down the most notable news regarding Minnesota's upcoming class.
Three-star, Union, Kentucky LB Jacob Savage's decision
Savage plays prep football at Ryle High School in Kentucky. That might sound familiar to Gophers fans because it's the same school that produced Minnesota's all-time winningest quarterback, Tanner Morgan. Listed at 6-foot-1, 219 pounds, Savage is choosing between Louisville, Purdue, Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern, Georgia Tech and Minnesota this Friday at 2:45 p.m. CT. It sounds like the Gophers are firmly in the mix.
The Gophers' first of two annual 'Summer Splash' recruiting weekends is a little over a month away, from May 30 to June 1, and the second one will take place on June 13 to 15. It's the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for Minnesota, and they currently have visits scheduled with at more than 30 prospects.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)
Hayden Moore schedules Penn State official visit
Moore is a talented wide receiver from Newberry, Fla., and he verbally committed to the Gophers on April 13. His recruitment is far from over, as he recently scheduled an official visit to Penn State for June 13. His scheduled official visit with Minnesota will take place two weeks before, on May 30.