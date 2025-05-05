Rising California edge rusher sets Gophers official visit
Murrieta, California edge rusher Josiah Anyansi became the latest 2026 recruit to lock in an official visit on Sunday with the Gophers for next month. He will be on campus for their Summer Splash event from June 13 to 15.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Anyansi's college recruitment has heated up dramatically since the calendar hit 2025. Kansas became his first power conference offer on January 21, and he has continued to add more from programs such as Arizona, Cal, Boston College, and Minnesota on top of an offer from Boise State, among others.
He had a productive junior season at Murrieta Valley High School with 45 tackles, 13 TFLs, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 games. He took an unofficial visit to Minnesota on April 12, and he'll be back on campus in June after a scheduled Boise State visit and before stops at Cal, UNLV and Boston College.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- LB Aden Reeder
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- DE Josaiah Anyansi (June 13-15)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)