Rising California edge rusher sets Gophers official visit

Minnesota will host Josiah Anyansi on an official visit next month.

Tony Liebert

Murrieta, California edge rusher Josiah Anyansi became the latest 2026 recruit to lock in an official visit on Sunday with the Gophers for next month. He will be on campus for their Summer Splash event from June 13 to 15.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Anyansi's college recruitment has heated up dramatically since the calendar hit 2025. Kansas became his first power conference offer on January 21, and he has continued to add more from programs such as Arizona, Cal, Boston College, and Minnesota on top of an offer from Boise State, among others.

He had a productive junior season at Murrieta Valley High School with 45 tackles, 13 TFLs, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 games. He took an unofficial visit to Minnesota on April 12, and he'll be back on campus in June after a scheduled Boise State visit and before stops at Cal, UNLV and Boston College.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits

