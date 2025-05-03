Three-star LB Braylon Hodge schedules Gophers visit as recruitment heats up
Three-star, Englewood, Colorado 2026 linebacker Braylon Hodge announced on Friday that he received a scholarship offer from the Gophers and he quickly announced that he has scheduled an official visit for later this year.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, Hodge will have a busy June will other official visits scheduled with San Diego State and UNLV. He received his Division I scholarship offer from Utah State this February. On Friday, the Gophers became one of eight other schools to offer him. His other top offers include Iowa, Utah and Colorado State.
Hailing from Cherry Creek High School, Hodge had a productive junior season, and he's quickly rising up recruiting boards. New Gophers linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin has been busy on the recruiting trail, and Hodge immediately becomes one of their top 2026 targets at the position.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- LB Aden Reeder
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)