Three-star LB Braylon Hodge schedules Gophers visit as recruitment heats up

Hodge announced on Friday that he will have an official visit with Minnesota later this year.

Tony Liebert

Gophers LBs coach Mariano Sori-Marin (left) with Braylon Hodge (middle) and Director of defensive scouting Chase Gallagher (right).
Gophers LBs coach Mariano Sori-Marin (left) with Braylon Hodge (middle) and Director of defensive scouting Chase Gallagher (right). / Picture via: @_cgallagher (X)
Three-star, Englewood, Colorado 2026 linebacker Braylon Hodge announced on Friday that he received a scholarship offer from the Gophers and he quickly announced that he has scheduled an official visit for later this year.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, Hodge will have a busy June will other official visits scheduled with San Diego State and UNLV. He received his Division I scholarship offer from Utah State this February. On Friday, the Gophers became one of eight other schools to offer him. His other top offers include Iowa, Utah and Colorado State.

Hailing from Cherry Creek High School, Hodge had a productive junior season, and he's quickly rising up recruiting boards. New Gophers linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin has been busy on the recruiting trail, and Hodge immediately becomes one of their top 2026 targets at the position.

