40 in 40: Mississippi State’s DeAgo Brumfield healthy, ready for 2025
After Sunday’s scrimmage, the first question Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby was asked was about the team’s health.
“We are healthy and that's a great thing really as you look at it,” Lebby said. “Nine days into camp, I think our guys have taken to the culture of recovery and finding time to make sure that they're doing everything they possibly can to get themselves ready for the next day's practice.”
That’s great news considering the impact injuries had on Mississippi State’s two-win season. The Bulldogs suffered several injuries to key players, like quarterback Blake Shapen, defensive tackles Kalvin Dinkins and Kedrick Bingley-Jones and cornerback DeAgo Brumfield.
All four of those players are back in Starkville and are all expected to contribute this season, including Brumfield who had been having a stellar collegiate career until injuries last season.
By all reports, Brumfield is healthy and could be the cornerback starting opposite of Kelley Jones.
Here’s a look at the latest addition to our 40 most important Bulldogs in 2025:
Who is DeAgo Brumfield?
A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brumfield began his collegiate career at Campbellsville, an NAIA school in Kentucky. He played two seasons there making 17 appearances and 46 solo tackles, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. As a sophomore, he was named second-team All-Mid South Conference.
After the 2022 season, Brumfield transferred to Memphis where he started 12 of the Tigres’ 13 games. He had 42 tackles, three TFLs, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble. He also helped Memphis to a Liberty Bowl win against Iowa State.
What happened in 2024?
After productive season at Memphis, Brumfield entered the transfer portal and found his way to Starkville. However, as was the case with several Bulldogs last season, injuries derailed his season.
Brumfield played in just four games, starting two of them, and registering 14 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, one interception and two pass breakups. His lone interception came against Georgia in early October.
He was able to earn a redshirt and is now in his fifth year of collegiate football.
Why will he be important in 2025?
Up until last season, Brumfield had been having a good collegiate career. He’s shown the talent to be a good cornerback and if he’s able to stay healthy, he should be back on track.
What really earns him a spot as an important Bulldog is that he’s one of only two cornerbacks with SEC experience on the roster. Brumfield and Kelley Jones have the only SEC experience, giving them a leg up in the competition for a starting spot.
Mississippi State’s entire secondary received an infusion of talent and should be an overall better unit. But sometimes experience and familiarity are important.
