40 in 40: Red Hibbler’s decision in 2024 makes Mississippi State better in 2025
College football players currently wield the most power they’ve ever (legally) had.
They’re able to make decisions to do what’s best for them and improve their situation.
A coach or recruiter lied about playing time? Transfer. Growing home sick? Transfer.
Or maybe a player shows they’re good enough to play at a bigger school, like Fluff Bothwell.
Bothwell who had a sensational season at South Alabama and he was able to decide it’d be better for him to go to a bigger school and the SEC is about as big as it gets.
Before the transfer portal, Bothwell would’ve been stuck at South Alabama unless he was willing to sit out a year. Even if the entire coaching staff left (and didn’t have to sit out a season), he’d have been stuck.
Instead, Mississippi State gets a great player, and Bothwell gets a bigger stage to showcase his skills.
Another Mississippi State transfer also exercised his rights that led him to Starkville and he’ll be a part of vastly improved defense: Red Hibbler.
Hibbler played four games last season with NC State before deciding to not play in anymore games, earn a redshirt and transfer to a different school for his final season.
In an On3 article last December, discussed his decision to leave NC State and one quote sums it up.
“I didn’t think I had the role to showcase my talent at NC State so I wanted something different,” Hibbler said.
That decision is likely to benefit both Hibbler and the Bulldogs.
Who is Red Hibbler?
Hibbler is originally from nearby Louisville, Miss. and began his collegiate career at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He played there for three seasons (received an extra year due to Covid-19), appearing in 30 total games. He recorded 73 tackles, 24 TFLs and nine sacks in that time.
He transferred to North Carolina State ahead of the 2023 season and had a breakout season.
He played in all 13 games for the Wolfpack and led the team in sacks with 6.5 (ninth in the ACC). He finished the season with 13 tackles, seven TFLs, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection. He was given the Bo Rein Award as player who makes a vital contribution in an unsung role.
What happened in 2024?
After playing in four games and registering just six tackles, Hibbler decided to shut down for the rest of the season to maintain one year of eligibility. He earned a redshirt and entered the transfer portal after the season where he decided to come back home (or very close to it) and play for Mississippi State.
Why will he be important in 2025?
I imagine most of you are growing weary of hearing over and over again about how bad Mississippi State’s defense was last year. It’s also a safe bet that the current Bulldogs are tired of hearing about it. Even I’m tired of writing about it.
But what happened last year is why so many defenders are appearing in this series, especially on the defensive line. Five defensive linemen have already appeared and that number grows to six if you include the edge/jack position (with one more still to come).
Mississippi State had to get better on the defensive line and Hibbler helps accomplish that. He showed he had the talent in 2023 when he led the Wolfpack in sacks.
If that version of Hibbler is what we see in 2025 (and there’s no reason to believe we won’t), then he’ll be an important piece of a much improved Mississippi State defense.
