Breaking Down The Notre Dame 2022 Hoops Recruiting Class

Irish Breakdown talks to Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune to break down the 2022 Notre Dame hoops recruiting class

Notre Dame basketball has signed its 2022 recruiting class, and the group is one of the best of the Mike Brey era. The Fighting Irish staff identified the three-man class early and was able to get them all signed, giving Notre Dame three Top 100 recruits in the class.

Irish Breakdown's Vince DeDario was joined by Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune to break down the class. The duo also talks about the 2021-2022 Notre Dame men's basketball team.

The class was comprised of guard JJ Starling, forward Ven-Allen Lubin and forward Dom Campbell.

To begin the show, DeDario and Noie break down the 2022 recruiting class. That is followed by a discussion about the upcoming 2021-22 team, and Noie gives plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the team. He also talks about the staff changes that were made that ended with Anthony Solomon and Antoni Wyche joining the staff.

Here is a brief look at the 2022 signees:

JJ STARLING - 6-4, 195 - GUARD

Hometown: Baldwinsville, N.Y.

High School: La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere

2020-21 Stats: 14.9 PPG

2019-20 Stats: 28.6 PPG, 6.2 RPG (Baker High School, N.Y.)

ESPN: Four-star - No. 27 overall

247Sports: Four-star - No. 32 overall

Rivals: Four-star - No. 40 overall

Composite: Four-star - No. 32 overall

“J.J. is an explosive guard. You can’t pigeonhole him as a point guard or a two man, he does a little bit of everything. The most infectious thing is his energy and charisma that he plays with. He really engages his teammates and leads on the floor.” – Brey

VEN-ALLEN LUBIN - 6-8, 220 - FORWARD

Hometown: Orlando, Fla.

High School: Orlando Christian Prep

Rivals: Four-star - No. 63 overall

ESPN: Four-star - No. 75 overall

247Sports: Four-star - No. 113 overall

Composite: Four-star - No. 75 overall

“Ven-Allen is a position less basketball player. He has the ability to post up, face up, run and change ends. He also brings great length on the defensive end.” – Brey

DOM CAMPBELL - 6-9, 265 - FORWARD

Hometown: Scarborough, Maine

High School: Exeter (N.Y.) Phillips Academy

2019-20 Stats: 17.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG

Rivals: Four-star - No. 96 overall

247Sports: Four-star - No. 119 overall

Composite: Four-star - No. 91 overall

“Dom is a gifted low post guy with great hands and footwork. He has the ability to carve out space and step out as well. He can make really good decisions with the ball in his hands.” – Brey

