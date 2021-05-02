Notre Dame Fighting Irish home
FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Search

Breaking Down The Irish: Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Recap

Breaking down the Notre Dame Blue-Gold game
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame held its annual Blue-Gold Game this weekend. It was a great opportunity to see the 2021 installment of the Notre Dame football program. Following the game I went live and broke down the game.

The show began with analysis of the Notre Dame offense. That was followed by a position-by-position analysis, including a lot of time with the Fighting Irish quarterback. At the end I answered questions that were posed by Irish Breakdown listeners.

Related Notre Dame Content

Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 1
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 2
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 3
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 4
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 5
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 6
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 7
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 8
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 9
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 10
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 11
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 12
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 13
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 14

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Chris Tyree
Football

Breaking Down The Irish: Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Recap

Ade Ogundeji
Football

Atlanta Falcons Draft Notre Dame DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Daelin Hayes
Football

Baltimore Ravens Draft Notre Dame DE Daelin Hayes

Notre Dame
Football

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Observations - Offense

Notre Dame
Football

Blue-Gold Game: First Half Thoughts

Ian Book
Football

New Orleans Saints Draft Notre Dame QB Ian Book

Notre Dame
Football

Blue-Gold Game: Live Chat - Updates - Analysis

Cam Hart
Football

What To Look For From The Notre Dame Defense In The Blue-Gold Game

Xavier Watts
Football

What To Look For From The Notre Dame Offense In The Blue-Gold Game