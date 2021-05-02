Breaking Down The Irish: Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Recap
Notre Dame held its annual Blue-Gold Game this weekend. It was a great opportunity to see the 2021 installment of the Notre Dame football program. Following the game I went live and broke down the game.
The show began with analysis of the Notre Dame offense. That was followed by a position-by-position analysis, including a lot of time with the Fighting Irish quarterback. At the end I answered questions that were posed by Irish Breakdown listeners.
