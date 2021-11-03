Lorenzo Styles Adds A Much-Needed Spark To The Notre Dame Receiving Corps

Back in August, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke of freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles in a manner that was equal parts optimistic and ambiguous.

“Styles is coming, he’s coming,” Kelly said after Notre Dame’s first practice open to members of the media. “He’s such a detailed guy that they sometimes get in the way of him playing free, so we have to free him up a little bit.

"He’s probably his own worst enemy at times that he wants to be perfect, so we try to get perfect out of the way in the first couple of periods and start working towards just being good.”

The praise was evident. Any time the most notable knock on a freshman is the fact that they’re being too detail oriented and overly critical of themselves, that’s a great sign for a coaching staff.

“I think he’s starting to find a comfort zone now,” Kelly continued. “He’s starting to play faster, he’s going to be really good, sometimes it just takes getting out of your own way a little bit, in a positive way, he’s just so conscious of every little detail, but progress is really coming.”

Styles was one of the most impressive performers and depth chart climbers over the summer and throughout fall camp for Notre Dame, even drawing comparisons from offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to current senior Braden Lenzy in terms of speed and current Los Angeles Rams receiver Ben Skowronek for his insatiable desire to compete and be great.

The ambiguity factored in because it was unclear when exactly Styles and his progress would be “coming,” especially in the context of last year’s freshman receivers, Xavier Watts, Jordan Johnson and Jay Brunelle not seeing the field in spite of a 2020 wide receiver unit that was noticeably deficient in the speed and explosiveness departments.

Eight games into this season, it’s clear Styles has arrived as a playmaker for the Irish offense, with a role that should only grow over the course of the team’s final four to five games. The Ohio native is no longer coming, he’s officially here.

The former Pickerington (Ohio) Central standout has led Notre Dame in receiving yards in each of the past two games against USC and UNC. Both were primetime, must-win games under the lights inside Notre Dame Stadium.

After catching three passes against both the Trojans and Tar Heels, Styles now has eight catches on the season and 147 receiving yards. That means he’s gained 18.4 yards on average every time he’s touched the ball, a figure that balloons to over 21 yards per catch in the last two games alone.

The increased production has coincided with increased playing time, and vice versa. Styles set back-to-back season-highs in snaps played over the last two games.

“We felt like he's a guy that has earned his opportunities,” Kelly said after the USC game. “When he's in there, he has made plays for us, it has been the natural evolution of his opportunities coming to him and making plays. He's a guy that we really like on the field.”

Even after a strong offseason, it wasn’t clear what role Styles would be able to fill this season with a veteran Irish wide receiver stable headlined by four seniors and a graduate student.

Then, senior Lawrence Keys III announced he was transferring after the Florida State game, sophomore Xavier Watts was moved to rover and senior Joe Wilkins Jr. tore his MCL in early October, leaving just six scholarship wide receivers remaining on the roster.

It was a situation that necessitated assistance from Styles and fellow freshman receiver Deion Colzie, who has also seen his playing time increase since the bye week. Colzie caught a pivotal 13-yard third-down conversion late in the USC game, a game where he and Styles both played double-digit snaps for the first time, according to Pro Football Focus.

Regardless of how it came to fruition, Styles and Colzie have set fire to the idea that freshmen receivers at Notre Dame don’t see the field.

For Styles, who was aware of this narrative that first-year guys at wide out typically have to wait their turn, it was simply a matter of forcing the coaches’ hands.

“I feel like no matter what you want to do in life, football or not, if you put your mind to something and you put the work in, something has to come of it,” Styles said. “I knew just working super hard, trying to outwork everybody every single day, something's going to come out of it. I just needed the opportunity and they gave me opportunity.”

According to Styles, his consistency is what separates him from the pack.

“When I first came in, it's easy to come in trying to work hard, trying to be great every single day but then when life builds up on you, a lot of dudes start giving up or not going as hard," Styles explained. "But I've always been the same person every single day just trying to be the best.”

Enrolling as a mid-year last February certainly helped in more ways than one. Styles was able to spend extra time studying the playbook and get a better feel for what college life as a student athlete was like.

It also allowed Styles to get extra work in with Irish quarterback Jack Coan, who was also a mid-year enrollee. Connections between graduate student quarterbacks and freshman wide receivers are rarely pristine, but the past two games have made it evident that Coan and Styles are comfortable working with one another.

“Jack is just really committed to the process,” Styles said. “We were throwing almost every single day when we first came in, working and getting better every single day. He demands a lot out of himself and I think he knows the team demands a lot of him and we need him to be the football player that he is so he puts that pressure on himself and that's why he is able to perform.”

Styles also commended Coan for his ability to perform under pressure, due in large part to his meticulous preparation.

“I feel like all the work he puts in, it's key to his success," Styles noted. "He stays in the film room so much. I'm in there probably until eight or nine and then I'll go out and we have like our little scooters out there, I'll see the 'Coan' [name] tag. So yeah, he's always putting in extra work, always trying to get better.”

Graduate student wide receiver and team captain Avery Davis was also an important sounding board for Styles early on during his enrollment.

“Coming in, I just really needed someone to help me out and Avery Davis he's the leader in the room so I feel like that was just the perfect guy for me to go to,” Styles recounted. “His story has been crazy here, so I feel like just hearing all that, I know I can get through what I'm going through if he got through everything that he had to.”

The fact that Davis was able to go through four different position changes and still find a way to be productive on the field proved to Styles that he would be able to deal with any obstacle thrown his way.

“I feel like I've probably been inspired by Jack and then AD the most," Styles said.

"They both have pretty inspirational stories and it just makes me know like, if they had like the mindset they had, if I could just have that, I feel I can go pretty far.”

Such leadership is what has allowed Styles to bounce back from a drop against Cincinnati. Coan could have lost faith in Styles after the talented freshman dropped a post route in the second quarter. Instead, the veteran quarterback went back to Styles four plays later, hitting him on a crossing route for a 25-yard gain.

“I feel like I just had to really build a strong mindset because when I first came in, it sucked being that young guy not getting the reps you wanted or watching the other guys do what you wanted to do,” Styles said candidly. “I feel like it really came from just talking to those older guys and what they've been through in their stories and them just saying be able to refocus. Being able to refocus from play to play, good or bad. It's just a big thing that helps you excel in your game.”

Styles’ mental fortitude became crystal clear after the UNC drop, when he bounced back up and showed no outward signs of dejection.

“I knew I was gonna get another play and I just told myself I'd make the next one. Coach Kelly said, you're going to get another one so when I went back out, I did get another play and I made the play for my team,” Styles remembered.

The 6-1, 195-pound speedster has en equally great relationship with Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner, who is Styles’ roommate on campus. The two also were on an official visit together at Notre Dame while still in high school. When Styles still needed help figuring out the play-call signals that looked like “gibberish” after learning the playbook, Buchner was the perfect man for the job.

FAMILY PLAYS AN IMPORTANT ROLE

Overall, Styles credits his parents with molding him into the competitor that he is today.

“Both my mom and my dad, they demand a lot out of me,” Styles said. “They always put that pressure on me since I was a young kid and then I put that same pressure on myself. So, with those two things going together, I feel like it turned out really well for me.”

Styles’ dad, Lorenzo, is a former Ohio State and NFL linebacker, who played in the league for six seasons after being drafted in the third round of the 1995 NFL Draft. Even so, it is Styles’ mother, Laverna, who asks the most of her son.

“My mom, she just always wanted me to really put my best effort forward. I feel like she's just that Mama bear who's always trying to protect me, always wants the best for me,” Styles noted. “She's just a super competitive person. I feel like that was instilled in me.”

Despite the family ties to Ohio and the Buckeyes, Styles was interested in writing his own story here at Notre Dame.

“I'd been here six times before I even came, so I've been here a lot. I got to get to know the coaches. I got to get a feel for the environment, and I feel like I just wanted to do something different for me.”

It’s something his parents were completely on board with.

“I feel like my dad is just really super proud of me," Styles said. "It feels good for my dad to be proud of my decision and proud of what I'm doing and that's just really encouraging. I just really appreciate my parents for all the endless support.”

One of those coaches Styles was able to get to know during his many trips to South Bend was wide receivers coach Del Alexander, who Styles is grateful to have leading him.

“[Coach Alexander] is a very detailed guy, super sharp. He demands a lot of me on the fine details. It might be something like I might run a route five yards when it's supposed to be six. He just wants me to maximize my potential as a football player and he's helping me be the best I can be every single day,” Styles said. “I really appreciate it because it's super easy just to run that five-yard route and be like, ‘oh it's all good’, but when you're super sharp and crisp with the details, it takes you again to a whole another level.”

That’s arguably what’s most extraordinary about Styles’ contributions this season, he still has so much to learn about the wide receiver position. Admittedly, his knowledge was limited about the position when he first got to South Bend.

“I did not know a lot about wide receiver coming in, so I feel like enrolling early really helped me a lot,” Styles said. “I'm really just a football player. I could've of went out there and played defensive back. I could go play receiver, I'm on special teams right now. I adapt to what I need to do. Whatever my team needs me to do, I'm gonna do that for them. I just love playing football.”

At Pickerington Central, where Styles was able to win an Ohio state championship as a senior, he played all over the field in all three phases. Wide receiver, half back, cornerback, safety, kick returner, punt returner.

In fact, when he got to Notre Dame, Styles went up to Irish special teams coordinator Brian Polian and asked to be on special teams. He was inspired by the fact that Polian had NFL GMs coming into the facility to speak about the importance of special teams, as well as the host of Irish alumni making a living in the league on special teams currently.

Even though Styles hauled in a 40-yard reception and led the team in receiving against North Carolina, he said he was most proud of making the block that set up Kyren Williams’ 47-yard punt return in the first quarter.

“I just want to be a more well-rounded player. So, I feel like that was a good start for me.”

It’s that type of aspiration and determination that will likely propel Styles’ to a successful and productive career for the Irish.

For now, the sky is the limit.

“I'm nowhere near my ceiling right now. I feel like I still have so much potential,” Styles noted. “Still, I don't know a bunch of technical fine stuff about playing receiver. Right now, I feel like I can just get the ball in my hands and be pretty explosive, but once I can become a great receiver, I feel like things will be looking really good for me.”

Things are already looking up for Styles in year one, and with Notre Dame down to just one scholarship receiver left on the roster from the 2019 and 2020 recruiting cycles thanks to the transfer portal, Irish fans should take solace in the fact that Styles isn’t going anywhere fast.

“I couldn't even envision myself anywhere else. I’m happy to be here.”

