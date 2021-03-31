Notre Dame Pro Day: How To Watch, Participants, Analysis

All the information you need to be prepared for the Notre Dame Pro Day, and who will be working out

Today the Notre Dame football program will hold its Pro Day for the 2021 Draft Class. Coverage of the event begins at 11:00 AM ET. Here is everything you need to know about the event, and how to watch it.

TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern

NETWORK: NBC Sports (link HERE)

COMMENTATORS: Jac Collinsworth, Corey Robinson, Chris Simms (remote analysis)

The event can also be streamed on the recently launched Fighting Irish TV, which can be found on Peacock and Hulu.

For a full preview of the Notre Dame players in attendance, what's at stake and what they need to prove click HERE.

PARTICIPANTS

Aaron Banks, OL

Ian Book, QB

Shaun Crawford, DB

Liam Eichenberg, OL

Robert Hainsey, OL

Daelin Hayes, DE

Tommy Kraemer, OL

Nick McCloud, CB

Javon McKinley, WR

Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB

Ben Skowronek, WR (Will not participate in drills or testing due to foot injury)

Tommy Tremble, TE

Brock Wright, TE

