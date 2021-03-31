Notre Dame Pro Day: How To Watch, Participants, Analysis
Today the Notre Dame football program will hold its Pro Day for the 2021 Draft Class. Coverage of the event begins at 11:00 AM ET. Here is everything you need to know about the event, and how to watch it.
TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern
NETWORK: NBC Sports (link HERE)
COMMENTATORS: Jac Collinsworth, Corey Robinson, Chris Simms (remote analysis)
The event can also be streamed on the recently launched Fighting Irish TV, which can be found on Peacock and Hulu.
For a full preview of the Notre Dame players in attendance, what's at stake and what they need to prove click HERE.
PARTICIPANTS
Aaron Banks, OL
Ian Book, QB
Shaun Crawford, DB
Liam Eichenberg, OL
Robert Hainsey, OL
Daelin Hayes, DE
Tommy Kraemer, OL
Nick McCloud, CB
Javon McKinley, WR
Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB
Ben Skowronek, WR (Will not participate in drills or testing due to foot injury)
Tommy Tremble, TE
Brock Wright, TE
Related Content
Jim Mora Breaks Down Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jim Mora Breaks Down Daelin Hayes
Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: QB Ian Book
Senior Bowl Evaluation: Notre Dame QB Ian Book
Ian Book Wins Top QB Honor For Senior Bowl National Team
One-On-One With Robert Hainsey: Talking Notre Dame, Coaches, Past Teammates, NFL Draft and the Next Generation
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Liam Eichenberg Are Top 50 Draft Prospects
Liam Eichenberg Ranked As NFL Draft's Second Best Right Tackle
Is Liam Eichenberg A First Round Talent?
Liam Eichenberg Named ACC's Top Blocker
Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: OL Robert Hainsey
Robert Hainsey Named A Senior Bowl Winner
Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: OL Aaron Banks
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Liam Eichenberg Are Top 50 Draft Prospects
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Wins The Butkus Award
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named ACC Defensive Player of the Year
Is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah A Top 10 NFL Draft Pick?
Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is A Unanimous All-American
To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook