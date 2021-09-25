Game Day Central: No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips

Here is your game day hub for to find everything you need ahead of Ohio State's Saturday night affair with Akron.

Date: September 25, 2021

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Expected Weather: 64 degrees, cloudy skies

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. Eastern Time

Television: Big Ten Network

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 7-1

Last Meeting: Ohio State beat Akron 42-0 in 2011

THE COACHES

* Ryan Day

* Record at Ohio State: Third Season, 25-3

* Career Record: Same

* Record vs. Akron: 0-0



* Tom Arth

* Record at Akron: Third Season, 2-19

* Career Record: Ninth Season, 51-40

* Record vs. Ohio State: 0-0

THE MATCHUP

Game Preview: Ohio State To Start New Quarterback Against In-State Foe Akron

First Look: Get to Know the Akron Zips Before They Play the Buckeyes

Examining the Series History Between Ohio State and Akron

Scouting Report: Here's What Ohio State Can Expect From Akron's Offense

Scouting Report: Here's What Ohio State Can Expect From Akron's Defense

Three Keys to Victory for Ohio State and Akron

GAME DAY STATUS REPORT: Coming Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Behind Enemy Lines with Akron Beacon Journal's George Thomas

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Previewing and Predicting Ohio State vs. Akron

GAME PREDICTION

Game Prediction: No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips

NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS

Akron Players to Watch Against Ohio State

Harry Miller Named To 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Ohio State O-Line Coach Greg Studrawa Missed Win Over Tulsa Due To Back Surgery

Jeremy Ruckert Addresses Offensive Concerns Ahead of Ohio State’s Game Against Akron

Confident Denzel Burke Making Impact In Ohio State’s Secondary As True Freshman

Ohio State Linebacker Dallas Gant Enters Transfer Portal

Building The Buckeyes PODCAST: Kojo Antwi’s Georgia Visit, How USC Firing Clay Helton Impacts Ohio State And More

Ohio State's Ryan Day Says Quinn Ewers Has A Lot Of Catching Up To Do Before He Plays

Ohio State Will Install New Turf for 2022 Season

Ryan Day Holds Weekly Press Conference Before Buckeyes Play Akron

Ohio State Doesn't Consider Thayer Munford’s Ankle Injury To Be Long Term

TreVeyon Henderson Named Big Ten's Co-Offensive Player, Freshman Of The Week

