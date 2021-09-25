Game Day Central: No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips

Everything you need to prepare for the Buckeyes and Golden Hurricane game can be found here:
Date: September 25, 2021
Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Expected Weather: 64 degrees, cloudy skies
Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. Eastern Time
Television: Big Ten Network
Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)
Freshman Quarterback Kyle McCord Will Start vs. Akron
Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan
Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)
All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 7-1
Last Meeting: Ohio State beat Akron 42-0 in 2011
THE COACHES
* Ryan Day
* Record at Ohio State: Third Season, 25-3
* Career Record: Same
* Record vs. Akron: 0-0
* Tom Arth
* Record at Akron: Third Season, 2-19
* Career Record: Ninth Season, 51-40
* Record vs. Ohio State: 0-0
THE MATCHUP
Game Preview: Ohio State To Start New Quarterback Against In-State Foe Akron
First Look: Get to Know the Akron Zips Before They Play the Buckeyes
Examining the Series History Between Ohio State and Akron
Scouting Report: Here's What Ohio State Can Expect From Akron's Offense
Scouting Report: Here's What Ohio State Can Expect From Akron's Defense
Three Keys to Victory for Ohio State and Akron
GAME DAY STATUS REPORT: Coming Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Behind Enemy Lines with Akron Beacon Journal's George Thomas
Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Previewing and Predicting Ohio State vs. Akron
GAME PREDICTION
Game Prediction: No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips
NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS
Akron Players to Watch Against Ohio State
Harry Miller Named To 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Ohio State O-Line Coach Greg Studrawa Missed Win Over Tulsa Due To Back Surgery
Jeremy Ruckert Addresses Offensive Concerns Ahead of Ohio State’s Game Against Akron
Confident Denzel Burke Making Impact In Ohio State’s Secondary As True Freshman
Ohio State Linebacker Dallas Gant Enters Transfer Portal
Building The Buckeyes PODCAST: Kojo Antwi’s Georgia Visit, How USC Firing Clay Helton Impacts Ohio State And More
Ohio State's Ryan Day Says Quinn Ewers Has A Lot Of Catching Up To Do Before He Plays
Ohio State Will Install New Turf for 2022 Season
Ryan Day Holds Weekly Press Conference Before Buckeyes Play Akron
Ohio State Doesn't Consider Thayer Munford’s Ankle Injury To Be Long Term
TreVeyon Henderson Named Big Ten's Co-Offensive Player, Freshman Of The Week
-----
Confident Denzel Burke Making Impact In Ohio State's Secondary As True Freshman
-----
