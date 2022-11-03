How to Watch: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears

After back-to-back conference wins, Oklahoma has another big game on the schedule with the Baylor Bears coming to Norman on Saturday.

Coach Dave Aranda notched a win against Oklahoma en route to a Big 12 Championship win a season ago. Both teams come into Saturday’s contest 5-3 with plenty left to prove and lots to play for. A win would be a massive confidence booth for both sides.

The Sooners seem to be at full strength for the first time in a long time. Billy Bowman is playing once again, and defensive back Damond Harmon is back after his scary injury. Aside from Jovantae Barnes’ questionable hamstring, Oklahoma is in a good spot heading into the weekend.

What Time Does Oklahoma vs. Baylor Start?

The Sooners and Bears kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Norman.

What Channel Is Oklahoma vs. Baylor on?

Oklahoma-Baylor will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

How Can I Stream Oklahoma vs. Baylor?

Watch fuboTV (Start your free trial).

How Can I Listen to Oklahoma vs. Baylor?

Sooner Sports Radio Network (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris Plank).

Like the Sooners, the Bears are coming off of two straight convincing wins. Sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen has thrown for 1,819 yards and 13 touchdowns, while freshman Richard Reese has balanced the attack with 791 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Baylor’s defense is typically a strong unit under Aranda. Saturday, long offensive possessions and taking care of the football will be key for Oklahoma. If the Sooners can force turnovers on defense like they did last weekend in Ames, they’ll be in a great spot to come away victorious.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.