LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: Jackson Powers-Johnson 'Back Home'
PREGAME
EUGENE - For those that have been tuned into college football the past few weeks, it may feel like the No.1 Oregon Ducks are nearly unstoppable. From a high flying offense led by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Dillon Gabriel, to an impressive hard-hitting defense, the Ducks are on fire. Welcoming the Maryland Terrapins today at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks are hoping to continue their high level of dominance going in to their final three game stretch.
Current Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman and former Oregon Ducks center Jackson Powers-Johnson posted to social media that he will be back in Eugene for the game. The winner of the 2023 Rimington Trophy, awarded to the top center of college football, missed the start of his NFL rookie season dealing with injuries and an illness.
The Raiders have a bye week, so Powers-Johnson used the free time to make the trip to Autzen Stadium.
Oregon is entering this contest after last week's historic 38-17 win against the Michigan Wolverines at the "Big House," which landed the Ducks at the stop spot of the College Football Playoff Committee's initial rankings for the season. Gabriel went 22-34 in passing for 294 yards and one touchdown with an additional rushing touchdown to boot. Jordan James continues to take the ground game for the Ducks, picking up 117 yards and one touchdown off 23 attempts (and don't count out Noah Whittington). Oregon's offensive line continues to excel in keeping the pocket clean with zero sacks and 4.8 average yards per rushing attempt allowed.
Defensively against the Wolverines, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon set the tone with a tackle for loss on Michigan's first offensive drive of the game. Kobe Savage and Bryce Boettcher led the Ducks in tackles with seven a piece. Seven ducks all got tastes of a tackle for loss while playing the Wolverines.
Oregon's biggest obstacle to overcome this game is their third quarter slump. At the "Big House", Oregon was only able to punch in a field goal during the third quarter. Oregon’s offense averaged 3.7 yards per play during the third quarter, whereas they put up 6.4 yards per play in the first and fourth quarter, and 9.2 yards per play in their stellar second quarter performance. For the seven passing plays the Ducks ran in the third quarter, they only gained 12 yards. This trend has plagued the Ducks for a majority of the year, and it will be interesting to see if they can put a "complete game" on the field.
"Yeah, there's a trend, right?” Lanning said during his Michigan postgame press conference. “There's something we're certainly aware of and attacking. You know, again, they came out and got a three-out there, I think, on the very first drive in the third quarter. So, it's something we want to look at and improve."
Maryland enters Autzen Stadium 4-4 on their season. Coming off a 48-23 road loss against Minnesota, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. put up a less than perfect performance with no touchdowns, two picks, and a little over 54% accuracy in his targets. The Terrapins rely heavily on passing, so Oregon's secondary will be crucial. Though excelling in their rushing defense, the Terrapins are No. 126 out of 133 teams for their passing coverage. Basically, the Ducks need to lean on Gabriel to continue peppering in his signature short passes with deep balls Maryland simply can't defend against.
Follow along below for more updates. Newest updates are at the top of the article.
MORE: What Pat McAfee Said About Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning’s Viral Motivation Tactic
MORE: Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee Detail Why Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Are Elite
MORE: Miami Dolphins' Jevon Holland Offers Advice To Oregon Ducks Before Maryland Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Injury Report: Tez Johnson Out, Gary Bryant Jr. Returning?
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Nation's No. 2 Overall Recruit Visiting Eugene For Maryland
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Johntay Cook To Transfer: Oregon Ducks, Georgia, Ole Miss Interested
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Close to Breaking Another NCAA Record
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day: Defense Had To 'Start From Scratch’ After Oregon Ducks Loss
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Maryland Terrapins In Autzen Stadium