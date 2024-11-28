Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Sentimental Comments On Senior Night In Autzen Stadium
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will honor its senior class vs. the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 30 in Autzen Stadium. In Oregon's regular season home finale, the Ducks will say farewell to a special group of seniors (26 in total) that have helped the team to a 11-0 record and berth to the Big Ten Championship game.
This group of seniors includes a group of players who have spent their entire careers at Oregon and some transfers players who are finishing their college careers as Ducks.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning offered sentimental comments on an "unbelievable group of seniors."
"We've got an unbelievable group of seniors that have worked really, really hard," Lanning said ahead of senior night. "Some that got here when I was here, and some that have you know, come over time, but they certainly deserve our best this Saturday."
The Oregon seniors include: Dillon Gabriel, Jordan Burch, Terrance Ferguson, Tez Johnson, Patrick Herbert, Jeffrey Bassa, Traeshon Holden, Kobe Savage, Bryce Boettcher, Tysheem Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Jestin Jacobs, Jabbar Muhammad, Dontae Manning, Nikko Reed, Connor Soelle, Nishad Strother, Marcus Harper II, Ajani Cornelius, George Silva, Matthew Bedford, Jamaree Caldwell, Keyon Ware-Hudson, Josh Simmons, Andrew Boyle and Kam Alexander.
“I’m very proud of those guys," Lanning continued. "More than believing in me, I’m proud of them for believing in themselves and what they can create. It’s a player-led team. Those guys have done an unbelievable job of setting our culture and creating what we’ve been able to accomplish so far this season.”
For Oregon-natives Boettcher and Herbert, the emotions of senior night could be heightened.
"It'd be silly to say it doesn't mean a lot to them, right? It certainly does," Lanning said of Boettcher and Herbert. "But those guys prepare the same, regardless, which is something you value about them and how they work."
Herbert and Boettcher have had a massive impact on the Oregon program, on the field and off. A dual-sport athlete who joined the football team as a walk-on in 2022, Boettcher is having a career season. Boettcher is Oregon's leading tackler this season with a career-high 69 tackles while adding five tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and three pass breakups.
Boettcher was drafted in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros but elected to return for one final season with the football team.
Ferguson is another Duck who stands out as a player who played his entire career in Eugene despite coaching changes, an uncommon path in the transfer portal era.
"It starts with Terrance's work ethic, right? And his leadership, right?" Lanning said on Wednesday. "He's done an unbelievable job in those two areas this season. Continuing to get better. He's a coach on the field for those players around him, which I think is elite. He's had some really high moments this year. I'm hoping he continues to have some high moments for us as we finish out."
In his final season, Ferguson is on the cusp of becoming the most accomplished tight end in Oregon football history. Among UO tight ends, Ferguson is currently second all-time in receptions (122), tied for second in receiving touchdowns (14) and third in receiving yards (1,388).
"I'm so blessed," Ferguson said on Wednesday. “I look back on my career and just to be a part of this program, God has put me in a great situation. I got to play four years at the University of Oregon, so I just look back at it and, honestly, I'm just so blessed and thankful for this program, the fans, my teammates and coaches. It's crazy how fast it goes, but it'll be a fun experience to be out there in Autzen."
There is a chance that the Washington game is not the final game in Autzen Stadium this season. If Oregon does not get a first-round bye in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, the Ducks could host a playoff game in Eugene.
“It’s potentially their last opportunity to play here in Autzen," Lanning said. "You want to make sure you send them off the right way. The later you get in your career, the faster and faster these seasons and moments go by. I think this will be a special moment for all those guys stepping onto the field. We want to give them the opportunity to enjoy their senior day.”
The Ducks host rival Washington at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. Oregon hopes to send off its senior class with a big win over Huskies (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) to reach a 12-0 record and maintain its No. 1 College Football Playoff ranking.
