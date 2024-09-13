Two Oregon Ducks Defensive Linemen Lead Nation in Quarterback Pressures
Oregon's offensive line is having its struggles in the early part of the season, but the defensive line is definitely not. The two Ducks leading the attack are defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Jordan Burch.
According to PFF, Harmon leads the country with 13 quarterback pressures after the first two games of the season. Burch ranks No. 3 in the nation with 11.
So far in his senior campaign, Harmon has nine total tackles and one forced fumble. The former Michigan State Spartan had 3.5 total sacks in 28 games played. In two games in his first season with the Ducks, Harmon already has 1.5 sacks and is on the right track to having a career year that will have National Football League franchises taking notice.
As for Burch, he's showed off his versatility and raw athleticism on each defensive possession. So far in his second season with Oregon, the defensive end has 11 total tackles and three pass deflections. He's tied with Harmon for second on the team in sacks with 1.5 (defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei leads the Ducks with 2 sacks). Both have been game wreckers through the first two weeks and look to continue to build off that.
The camaraderie between the Oregon defensive linemen can be spotted miles away. This group is the main reason why the Ducks have squeaked by their first two victories of the season over the Idaho Vandals and the Boise State Broncos.
“It’s been good, I love those guys. Probably the best group I’ve been around in my years in college. I love these guys.”- Derrick Harmon via On3
The Oregon defense has a ton of depth to it, giving players a chance for a breather. Harmon hasn't had to play each and every snap like he did in East Lansing. He has fresh legs when he's out on the field, a major reason why he's one of the best defensive tackles in the nation.
"I'm not complaining. I don't want to get off the field but we got guys that can rotate. It's no falloff once the guys come in, so that's what I like about it."- Derrick Harmon via On3
Oregon's defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi has a lot of trust in his young guns out on the edge such as Uiagalelei and linebacker Teitum Tuioti. Even Burch is taking notes from what he sees from their aggressive play.
“They teach me a lot too. People have different mindsets, different pass rush moves, so I learn a lot from them too. Just being around them, great group of guys, always making jokes.”- Jordan Burch via On3
Oregon State quarterback Gevani McCoy and his offensive line will have to bring their best on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT as they host their rival at Reser Stadium. If not, the Beavers are in for a long afternoon against Harmon and Burch.
