Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh For Washington Game
EUGENE- As the regular season finishes up, early national signing day is approaching on Dec. 4. As the Oregon Ducks prepare to host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 30, they are simultaneously preparing for a big recruiting weekend in Eugene. Oregon will be hosting some of the nation’s most talented prospects for the iconic rivalry matchup in Autzen Stadium, including some highly coveted flip prospects.
Oregon will be hosting five-star tight end Linkon Cure, who is currently committed to Kansas State and is Kansas State’s highest-ranked recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. Cure has been committed to Kansas State since the beginning of July; however, his commitment hasn’t stopped Oregon’s coaching staff from fighting for his commitment.
Oregon is determined to add another tight end to its 2025 recruiting class, as they have only secured one tight end so far. Four-star Vander Ploog is the lone tight end in Oregon’s 2025 class. The 6-foot-6, 223-pound prospect out of Fullerton, California, committed to Oregon in November after decommitting from Washington on the same day. The Ducks are hoping to add Cure to their 2025 class.
The Ducks are also working to flip another highly touted tight end: Andrew Olesh.
Olesh will also be in Eugene this weekend for the Ducks’ final game of the regular season. Although the young tight end is already committed to Michigan, he has expressed interest in Oregon’s football program. Olesh is the No. 47 overall recruit in the nation and the No. 3 tight end in the 2025 recruiting class. Olesh was also in attendance for Oregon’s 38-9 win over Illinois earlier in the season.
“The visit was phenomenal. What stood out to me was the statement win against a really good Illinois team and the relationships I built with the coaching staff,” Olesh told On3. “I really enjoyed spending time with Coach Lanning and Coach [Drew] Mehringer too. We went through film on their tight ends, and they showed me how they would utilize my talents in their offensive scheme.”
Oregon sits at No. 8 in the nation in 247Sports’ 2025 Recruit Football Team Rankings and is No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference, just behind Ohio State. A commitment from either Olesh or Cure would help bolster Oregon’s 2025 class.
The upcoming recruiting visits are just one example of the Ducks' aggressive recruiting approach. With key targets like Cure and Olesh visiting Eugene, Oregon has a golden opportunity to leave a lasting impression on some of the most talented prospects in the nation. As the regular season concludes and early signing day looms, the Ducks are positioning themselves to compete at the highest level both on the field and on the recruiting trail.
