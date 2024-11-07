Oregon Ducks Trying Out Different Players at Punt Returner Due To Tez Johnson Injury
The Oregon Ducks are trying out some new things in the return game following the shoulder injury to receiver Tez Johnson.
Oregon cornerback Nikko Reed said Wednesday that he was taking reps at punt returner during Wednesday's practice as the team attempts to find a replacement for Johnson on special teams ahead of Saturday's matchup at home against the Maryland Terrapins.
According to James Crepea of The Oregonian, Reed wasn't the only one fielding punts during practice. Joining him was receivers Justius Lowe, Evan Stewart, Ryan Pellum, Dillon Gresham and Gary Bryant Jr. along with running back Jordan James. It's unlikely that James will be chosen out of this group to field punt considering the workload he carries out of the backfield.
Reed served as a kick returner during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2021 and 2022, totaling 20 kickoff returns for 530 yards, which was highlighted by a 100-yard touchdown. He said he feels natural as a returner.
"A guy goes down, you have to pick another guy up," Reed said. "I feel like they already knew I had punt return and kick return experience. Putting me back there was just like a 'let's see how he does back there.' ... "Seeing like two reps or whatever but I feel like I'm natural with it so it's just football at the end of the day. I've been I've been doing good getting under the ball and catching it with my elbows tight."
But make no mistake, Reed has also been making plays on defense this season. Nine games into the year, he's tallied 23 total tackles (18 solo), four pass breakups and one interception.
As for Johnson, who suffered his injury in Saturday's win over the Michigan Wolverines, he's returned 34 punts for 345 yards and a touchdown during his two seasons at Oregon. His dynamic play making will be missed but fortunately, head coach Dan Lanning said that the star receiver will be back at some point this season.
"(Tez Johnson) will be down in the near future but I do anticipate getting Tez back,” Lanning said.
No. 1 Oregon and Maryland will kick off from Eugene on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.
