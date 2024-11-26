Ducks Digest

Live Score Updates: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball At Players Era Festival

Live score updates for the Oregon Ducks men's basketball game vs. No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m. PT at the MGM Garden Arena. Who will win the Players Era Festival game in Las Vegas? The TV broadcast for the game is TBS.

Bri Amaranthus

Mar 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) celebrates after making a play against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) celebrates after making a play against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Players Era Festival is underway in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team plays against the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) at 1:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Ducks are off to a 5-0 start in the 2024-25 season. Can the Ducks stay undefeated in their toughest challenge yet, a matchup with the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies?

Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad moves the ball up the court as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Thursday, Nov. 21
Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad moves the ball up the court as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think battling adversity early in the season is huge for us, especially on the road,” sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad said. “Our first road game, first test, taught us how to stick together. We were down 12 points - we had to come together and see what we were about at that moment, trust our coaches, trust our teammates and that’s going to play a big part going throughout the season.”

Below will be live score updates from the game. Tip off is 1:30 p.m. PT.

Oregon vs. Texas A&M Preview 

Oregon coach Dana Altman and the Ducks are fresh off an exciting 78-75 win over in-state rival Oregon State. The Ducks emerged victorious with much thanks to a comeback bid from center Nate Bittle and guard Jackson Shelstad, both Oregon natives. Bittle finished with career highs in both points (23) and rebounds (14). Clutch late-game shooting from Shelstad helped Oregon go on a 20-5 run to take over in the final 12 minutes.

"We have had some close ones over there," Altman said. "Hopefully we won't take it to the last possession again."

Nov 8, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles the ball during the first ha
Nov 8, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles the ball during the first half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Lions 87-55. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Ducks will face an Aggies team led by preseason All-America selection Wade Taylor IV, who is hitting 42.9 percent of his threes (15-of-35) this season. Texas A&M is very strong a the rim, averaging 4.6 blocks per game, highest since coach Buzz Williams took over in 2019.

Last season the Aggies led the nation in offensive rebounding, and are continuing their dominance in 2024, averaging 17.4 offensive rebounds per game.

An Aggies win would give sixth-year head coach Buzz Williams his 100th win at Texas A&M.

The last time Oregon and Texas A&M played, the Aggies won 75-60 in the 2022 NIT. There are three Aggies still on the roster that made a significant impact in that game: Taylor IV, Hayden Hefner, Manny Obaseki.

So far in 2024, the Ducks have wins over UC Riverside, Montana, Portland, Troy and the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks are 3.5-point underdogs vs. Texas A&M.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at Gill Coliseum in C
Oregon head coach Dana Altman as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What is the Players Era Festival?

The Players Era Festival is an NIL-driven nonconference basketball tournament in Las Vegas that will create $1 million in name, image, likeness payout for the Ducks and each of the other eight teams who participate.

After Oregon's game vs. Texas A&M, the Ducks will face San Diego State on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. PT, and play again against a TBD opponent on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

