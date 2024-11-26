Live Score Updates: Texas A&M Aggies Beating Oregon Ducks At Halftime
The Players Era Festival is underway in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team plays against the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) at 1:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Ducks are off to a 5-0 start in the 2024-25 season. Can the Ducks stay undefeated in their toughest challenge yet, a matchup with the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies?
“I think battling adversity early in the season is huge for us, especially on the road,” sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad said after beating Oregon State. “Our first road game, first test, taught us how to stick together. We were down 12 points - we had to come together and see what we were about at that moment, trust our coaches, trust our teammates and that’s going to play a big part going throughout the season.”
Below are live score updates from the game.
FIRST HALF
-Aggies 32, Oregon 29: Supreme Cook made Layup.
-Aggies 32, Oregon 27: Supreme Cook makes one of two free throws
-Aggies 32, Oregon 26: Zhuric Phelps makes two free throws
-Aggies 30, Oregon 26: Henry Coleman III made Layup
-Aggies 28, Oregon 26: TJ Bamba makes two free throws
-Aggies 28, Oregon 24: Jamari Phillips made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by TJ Bamba.
-Aggies 28, Oregon 21: Wade Taylor IV made Three Point Jumper.
-Aggies 25, Oregon 21: Nate Bittle made Layup. Assisted by TJ Bamba.
-Aggies 25, Oregon 19: Wade Taylor IV made Jumper.
-Aggies 23, Oregon 19: Jackson Shelstad made Jumper.
-Aggies 23, Oregon 17: Henry Coleman III made Layup.
-Aggies 21, Oregon 17: CJ Wilcher made Three Point Jumper.
-Aggies 18, Oregon 17: TJ Bamba made Jumper.
-Aggies 18, Oregon 15: Zhuric Phelps made Layup
-Aggies 16, Oregon 15: Brandon Angel makes two free throws
-Aggies 16, Oregon 15: Brandon Angel makes two free throws
-Aggies 16, Oregon 13: Zhuric Phelps made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by CJ Wilcher.
-Aggies 13, Oregon 13: Jadrian Tracey made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Kwame Evans Jr..
-Aggies 13, Oregon 10: Manny Obaseki made Jumper.
-Aggies 11, Oregon 10: Jadrian Tracey made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Supreme Cook.
-Aggies 11, Oregon 7: TJ Bamba makes 2 free throws.
-Aggies 11, Oregon 5: Manny Obaseki made Three Point jumper. Assisted by Wade Taylor IV.
-Aggies 8, Oregon 5: Jackson Shelstad made three point jumper. Assisted by Keeshawn Barthelemy.
-Aggies 8, Oregon 2: Brandon Angel made Layup. Assisted by Jadrian Tracey.
-Aggies 8, Oregon 0: Pharrel Payne made dunk
-Aggies 6, Oregon 0: Andersson Garcia made second-chance 3PT jumper
-Aggies 3, Oregon 0: Zhuric Phelps made second-chance 3PT jumper
- Oregon's starting lineup: Guard Jackson Shelstad, guard TJ Bamba, forward Brandon Angel, forward Jadrian Tracey, center Nate Bittle.
Oregon vs. Texas A&M Preview
Oregon coach Dana Altman and the Ducks are fresh off an exciting 78-75 win over in-state rival Oregon State. The Ducks emerged victorious with much thanks to a comeback bid from center Nate Bittle and guard Jackson Shelstad, both Oregon natives. Bittle finished with career highs in both points (23) and rebounds (14). Clutch late-game shooting from Shelstad helped Oregon go on a 20-5 run to take over in the final 12 minutes.
"We have had some close ones over there," Altman said. "Hopefully we won't take it to the last possession again."
The Ducks will face an Aggies team led by preseason All-America selection Wade Taylor IV, who is hitting 42.9 percent of his threes (15-of-35) this season. Texas A&M is very strong a the rim, averaging 4.6 blocks per game, highest since coach Buzz Williams took over in 2019.
Last season the Aggies led the nation in offensive rebounding, and are continuing their dominance in 2024, averaging 17.4 offensive rebounds per game.
An Aggies win would give sixth-year head coach Buzz Williams his 100th win at Texas A&M.
The last time Oregon and Texas A&M played, the Aggies won 75-60 in the 2022 NIT. There are three Aggies still on the roster that made a significant impact in that game: Taylor IV, Hayden Hefner, Manny Obaseki.
So far in 2024, the Ducks have wins over UC Riverside, Montana, Portland, Troy and the Oregon State Beavers.
The Ducks are 3.5-point underdogs vs. Texas A&M.
What is the Players Era Festival?
The Players Era Festival is an NIL-driven nonconference basketball tournament in Las Vegas that will create $1 million in name, image, likeness payout for the Ducks and each of the other eight teams who participate.
After Oregon's game vs. Texas A&M, the Ducks will face San Diego State on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. PT, and play again against a TBD opponent on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. PT.
MORE: Who Will Oregon Ducks Face in Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State, Indiana?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Tez Johnson, Marcus Harper II, Jordan Burch
MORE: Is 4-Star Tight End Andrew Olesh Flipping From Michigan Wolverines To Oregon Ducks?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Target Anthony Jones Says Dan Lanning 'Keeps It Real'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Brandon Finney Visiting Eugene Amid Penn State Flip Rumors
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reveals Quarterback Plans Against Oregon Ducks
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix to Play in Primetime
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota To Replace New York Giants' Daniel Jones?
MORE: Pat McAfee: Dan Lanning 'Feels Pretty Committed' To Oregon Ducks Amid NFL Coach Rumors
MORE: No. 1 Oregon Ducks Emerge As Massive Favorites Over Washington Huskies