Grading Pitt's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

PITTSBURGH — The transfer portal window has closed, and the Pitt Panthers' 2026 portal class appears to be finalized.

Players currently in the portal can still commit to a new school, but players currently on rosters can no longer enter as of Jan. 16.

Pitt added 17 transfers, which is the most Pitt has ever signed in the portal, but there will be plenty of questions about these transfer additions heading into next season, with the two biggest being how they'll compete in the ACC and how well they'll replace lost talent.

Of the Panthers' 17 transfer additions, six came from Group of Five programs, five came from Power 4 schools, five more came from the FCS level and one came from Division II. Of the five Power 4 transfers, only one started in at least one game in 2025.

According to 247Sports, this is the lowest-ranked transfer portal class Pitt has signed to date, placing 69th out of all FBS programs and second to last in the ACC, above only Stanford, which added just four transfers.

Pitt has landed impactful transfers from smaller schools in the past, like Justin Holmes from Marshall, Kavir Bains-Marquez from UC Davis and Blaine Spires from Utah State just a year ago. But after losing big names like Rasheem Biles and Kenny Johnson to the portal and Kyle Louis and Desmond Reid to the NFL, it's hard to be thrilled about this incoming transfer class.

Here's a look at how well Pitt did addressing positions of need in the transfer portal.

Offensive Line

Additions

R-Sr. Netinho Olivieri (Penn)

R-Sr. Keylen Davis (Akron)

Subtractions

R-Sr. Jeff Persi (Eligibility)

R-Sr. Lyndon Cooper (Vanderbilt)

R-So. Tai Ray (Western Kentucky)

R-Jr. Jackson Brown (UNLV)

R-Fr. Caleb Holmes (Jacksonville State)

Improving the offensive line had to be a top priority entering the portal season, and Pitt missed the mark.

Freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel was one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the nation last season, finishing seventh in the nation after being the victim of 34 sacks in only nine starts. Along with the sack numbers, Heintschel was also pressured countless times—149 times to be exact, according to Pro Football Focus—which consistently disrupted his and the offense's rhythm.

Pitt's offensive line ranked 132nd in sacks allowed and 117th in tackles for loss allowed in 2025. The group even lost two starters in Lyndon Cooper and Jeff Persi, and added an FCS and a Group of Five transfer as potential replacements.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Ronnie Royal III (2) tackles Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Netinho Olivieri was regarded as a top tackle in the Ivy League at the FCS level and has been a consistent starter at left tackle in the last three seasons at Penn. He was named First-Team All-Ivy in 2024 and was an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention this past season.

Keylen Davis is from the MAC at the Group of Five level. He was part of an Akron offensive line that led the way for 1,000-yard rusher Jordan Gant. According to PFF, Davis had the best run blocking grade of the Zip's starting linemen, but struggled in pass protection, allowing the most pressures and the second-most sacks of the group, with 14 and four, respectively.

Both Olivieri and Davis had strong seasons with their former schools, but experience is everything on the offensive line at the Power 4 level. With both transfers heading into their final seasons of college football, they have the experience, but not at this level of college football. It could be a tough transition for both players, and if it doesn't work out, Heintschel may be the victim of even more sacks in 2026.

Linebacker

Additions

R-Jr. DeMarco Ward (Memphis)

Sr. Alex Sanford Jr. (Purdue)

Subtractions

R-Jr. Kyle Louis (NFL Draft)

Jr. Rasheem Biles (Texas)

R-Sr. Nick Lapi (Eligibility)

This was a very tough spot for Pitt to be in entering the postseason. It was nearly impossible to replace the talents of Louis and Biles, but all things considered, Pitt did a solid job here.

DeMarco Ward and Alex Sanford Jr., in all likelihood, won't be the next elite linebacker duo at Pitt, like Louis and Biles were, but they should be solid starters, and they afford Pitt time to continue to develop their younger linebackers.

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7) runs the ball as Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Alex Sanford (10) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Both new additions to 'The Sharks' are coming off career seasons. Sanford appeared in all 12 games and started nine for Purdue last season, totaling 46 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Ward tallied 63 tackles, three for a loss, one forced fumble and two interceptions for the Tigers.

Pitt's starting linebacker rotation in 2026 will likely feature some combination of Ward, Sanford, All-ACC honorable mention Braylan Lovelace, Cam Lindsey, Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin.

Behind the starters, Pitt will look to develop young scholarship players in Emmanuel Taylor, Justin Thompson, Davin Brewton and John Wetzel, along with incoming freshmen Marcus Jennings, Isaiah Simmons and Desmond Johnson.

Defensive Line

Additions

R-Jr. Jeremiah Warren (Illinois)

R-Jr. Eliyt Nairne (Tulane)

Subtractions

So. Francis Brewu (Notre Dame)

R-Fr. Jahsear Whittington (Nebraska)

R-So. Maverick Gracio (Ball State)

R-Sr. Blaine Spires (NFL Draft)

R-Sr. Joey Zelinsky (NFL Draft)

R-Sr. Nate Temple (Eligibility)

This was another tough position to be in for Pitt. Losing Francis Brewu and Jahsear Whittington was not ideal, but retaining Nick James and Sean FitzSimmons, plus picking up two more defensive tackles, definitely limited the damage.

Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Nick James (11) celebrates after a stop during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Jeremiah Warren and Eliyt Nairne are two of the younger transfers Pitt added through the portal. Warren played three seasons at Illinois, appearing in 26 games and totaling 13 tackles. Nairne had 13 tackles and a tackle for loss in his only season at Tulane. He played two seasons at Liberty before joining the Green Wave.

Warren and Nairne may not be day-one starters, but they provide necessary depth on the defensive line, and having two years of eligibility for both players is definitely a plus. Still, it's difficult to gloss over the losses of Brewu and Whittington.

Running Backs

Additions

R-Sr. La'Vell Wright (Western Kentucky)

Subtractions

R-Sr. Desmond Reid (NFL Draft)

R-Fr. Juelz Goff (Boise State)

R-Sr. Jalynn Williams (NFL Draft)

R-Sr. Derrick Davis Jr. (Transfer Portal)

R-So. Caleb Williams (Transfer Portal)

This is the one position that I think Pitt upgraded at on offense. It may be hard to imagine that after losing a back as talented as Desmond Reid, but retaining Ja'Kyrian Turner and pairing him with a big, physical back in La'Vell Wright could very well be a better backfield combination than Reid, Turner and Juelz Goff.

A limitation to Pitt's rushing game last season was that all three backs had similar skill sets. All three in the rotation were within an inch of 5-foot-9 and between 175-195 pounds. They were all small and speedsters, and Goff was the only one who could somewhat consistently power through tackles.

If the offensive line struggled to get a push, then the running backs had a tough time escaping the backfield.

Now comes Wright, who is 6-foot, 222 pounds and had a career-high 10 rushing touchdowns for Western Kentucky this past season. He and Turner could provide a one-two punch, thunder and lightning combo that could make this running game even more effective in 2026.

Western Kentucky running back La'Vell Wright (11) runs the ball in for a touchdown as Middle Tennessee defensive back Brendon Harris (7) tries to stop him during an NCAA College Football game at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Secondary

Additions

R-Sr. Kanye Thompson (Slippery Rock)

Sr. Raion Strader (Auburn)

Subtractions

R-Sr. Rashad Battle (NFL Draft)

R-Sr. Kavir Bains-Marquez (NFL Draft)

R-Sr. Tamon Lynum (NFL Draft)

R-Sr. Javon McIntyre (NFL Draft)

R-Fr. Davion Pritchard (Kent State)

R-Jr. Matthew Amofa (Transfer Portal)

R- Sr. Marcus Serrano (Transfer Portal)

The Panthers' retaining Shawn Lee Jr. was enough to make this a win for the secondary this offseason. Lee was the best defensive back on Pitt's defense last season, statistically.

As a true freshman, Lee allowed just 14 catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns the entire season, according to Pro Football Focus. That's an average of allowing 5.1 yards per catch and an average of 1.1 receptions for 5.5 yards per game. Lee's numbers earned him a spot on the PFF All-Freshman team and All-American honors by On3.

Now, Pitt has added two former WPIAL stars—one being a top Division II transfer, and the other being another former true freshman All-American.

Kanye Thompson, a McKeesport native, was a highly sought-after transfer out of Slippery Rock, with over 31 schools contacting him in the portal. He chose Pitt over Ohio State and Tennessee. Thompson recorded 85 tackles, 13 pass breakups, 6.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks and four forced fumbles at Slippery Rock. He was also a track star, posting a 10.13 100-meter dash and was named an All-American.

Raion Strader, a Penn Hills native, was named an All-American by College Football News and the Football Writers Association of America as a true freshman at Miami (Ohio). In his next season, Strader was a first-team All-MAC selection and was named MAC Cornerback of the Year. Strader then transferred to Auburn were he played primarily as a rotational cornerback.

Aug 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Raion Strader (13) breaks up a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

As for the safeties, starter Cruce Brookins will return and so will projected starter Josh Guerrier, who was the top recruit in Pitt's 2025 recruitment class. The only concern is how young the safeties room will be, with three incoming freshmen, two redshirt freshmen, a sophomore, a redshirt sophomore and a redshirt junior.

Losing veterans like Rashad Battle, Tamon Lynum, Javon McIntyre and Kavir Bains-Marquez isn't ideal, but they were all out of eligibility anyway. Retaining Lee and adding talented corners like Stader and Thompson is a win for Pitt.

Pass Catchers

Additions

R-Sr. Malik Knight (Western Carolina)

R-Sr. Carson Kent (Oklahoma)

Sr. Elijah Lagg (UAB)

Subtractions

R-Sr. Raphael "Poppi" Williams (NFL Draft)

R-Sr. Deuce Spann (NFL Draft)

Jr. Kenny Johnson (Texas Tech)

R-So. Jesse Anderson (Kentucky)

R-So. Zion Fowler-El (Transfer Portal)

So. Malachi Thomas (LSU)

Sr. Jake Overman (NFL Draft)

R-Sr. Justin Holmes (Eligibility)

The moves Pitt made in the portal to address the need for more pass catchers feel eerily similar to the moves made addressing the offensive line. Pitt missed the mark at both positions.

Williams and Johnson were Pitt's two leading receivers in 2025, combining for 99 catches, 1,396 yards and 12 touchdowns. Individually, Williams led the offense with 51 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, while Johnson had 48 grabs for 695 yards and five scores.

In the portal, Pitt signed Western Carolina transfer wideout Malik Knight, who is entering his final season after posting career highs of 47 receptions, 774 yards and seven touchdowns at the FCS level in 2025.

Pitt will also return Caturus "Blue" Hicks, who was the Panthers' third-leading receiver with 24 catches for 422 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the team. The Panthers also have redshirt senior Censere Lee, who had just five catches for 86 yards last season but was recovering from a season-ending injury from the season before.

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) catches a touchdown pass behind Duquesne Dukes defensive back DJ Cerisier (2) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As for the tight ends, the Panthers will not return starters Justin Holmes, Jake Overman and Malachi Thomas. Pitt then added Oklahoma transfer Carson Kent and UAB transfer Elijah Lagg.

Kent and Lagg have a combined seven years of experience in college football, but have only a combined career receiving total of 62 catches for 657 yards and three touchdowns. For comparison, Holmes, Overman and Thomas combined for 51 catches, 571 yards and seven touchdowns just last season.

As things currently stand, it appears that Pitt has downgraded at wide receiver and tight end. If the offensive line struggles and the pass catches can't get open, then 2026 could result in a painful sophomore slump for Heintschel.

