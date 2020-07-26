BoilermakersCountry
Weekly Roundup from Around the Sports Illustrated Network (July 26)

tombrew94

As July winds down, and we get closer — hopefully — to college games getting started, it's time to start looking beyond West Lafayette as well. Here's some of the best stuff from around the various Sports Illustrated entities during the past week.

From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of these articles from the past week that were submitted by the sites' publishers.

We will start nationally with the main Sports Illustrated brand, then go around the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there. (Special thanks to our Sports Illustrated Wisconsin publisher Jake Kokorowski for putting it all together.)

The SI national team continues to publish their outstanding college-based content:

From Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia, Jr. and the SI All-American staff:

Did you miss our SI publishers preseason All-Big Ten team, or the roundtable series from those publishers/writers who cover the conference? We got you covered here:

Purdue Gets Illinois State as First-Round Opponent in Cancun Event

The Thanksgiving week event has been moved from Cancun to Melbourne, Fla., because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Clemson and Mississippi State are also in the field.

tombrew94

Sports Illustrated Publishers' Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Purdue stars Rondale Moore and George Karlaftis were first-team selections on the all-Big Ten team selected by Sports Illustrated publishers around the league.

tombrew94

Purdue's Ben Nisle, Jack Firestone Impress at College Summer League All-Star Game

At the College Summer League at Grand Park's All-Star Game, Purdue's Ben Nisle and Jack Firestone both shined.

Brett Douglas

Purdue's Rondale Moore, David Bell Both on Biletnikoff Watch List For Top Receiver

Purdue is one of only four schools in the country to have two players nominated for the same national award, as Rondale Moore and David Beel are on the watch list for the Biletnikoff award.

tombrew94

SI Report: Power 5 Schools to Have Universal COVID-19 Testing Plans, Rules

According to a document being drafted by Power 5 conferences, players who test positive will have to miss at least 10 days of competition as league try to adapt similar protocols to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

tombrew94

Purdue Takes Over Big Ten Network on Tuesday

Get those DVRs set to catch a lot of classic Purdue football and basketball games during Purdue's 24-hour takeover on Tuesday.

tombrew94

TBT: Golden Eagles and Sideline Cancer Advance to Finals to Play for $1 Million

In the TBT semifinals, the Golden Eagles came out victorious, while Sideline Cancer needed a game-winning three pointer to continue their Cinderella run.

Brett Douglas

3 Boilers Selected for College Summer League All-Star Game on Thursday

Boilermakers baseball stars Ben Nisle, Miles Simington and Jack Firestone have been selected to play in the College Summer League All-Star Game on Thursday at Victory Field.

tombrew94

Purdue Student Gets Some ESPN Love During Korean Baseball Broadcast

Purdue sophomore-to-be Jeremy Frank has already written two books on quirky baseball statistics, and he got a chance to talk about them during an ESPN baseball broadcast on Saturday morning.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: How About We Start New Big Ten Schedule with Boilers at Indiana?

The Big Ten announced on Thursday that all fall sports teams will only play conference games, which means schedules will be altered to be sure the most important games get played. So let's start with the Old Oaken Bucket.

tombrew94

