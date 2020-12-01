Still in wake of the multiple recruiting scandals that disgraced Hall-of-Fame coach Rick Pitino and forced the school to vacate its 2013 men's NCAA championship, Louisville is slowly, surely clawing its way back up to the ranks of college basketball's elite.

The surest means of accelerating the Cardinals' climb? Coach Chris Mack securing an incoming recruiting class that has a chance to be among the country's very best.

Two Louisville commits and two key Cardinals targets from the high school class of 2021 have been named Sports Illustrated All-Americans.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Louisville commits and prime targets who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

VERBAL COMMITS

PG Bobby Pettiford/6-1, 170/Creedmoor, N.C.

C Roosevelt Wheeler/6-10, 210/Richmond, Va.

TOP TARGETS

SG Hunter Sallis/6-5, 175/Omaha, Neb.

C Efton Reid/7-0, 225/Bradenton, Fla.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.