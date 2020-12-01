Juwan Howard has yet to complete even a single full season as head coach of his beloved alma mater, due to the 2020 postseason being canceled. Already, though, the Michigan legend is making his mark on the recruiting trail to an extent his recent predecessors never could.

Four Michigan commits and four Wolverines recruiting targets have been named Sports Illustrated All-Americans.

Listed below is the full breakdown of UM commits and prime targets who rank among SI's top-99 players in the country.

COMMITS

SG Kobe Bufkin/6-4, 175/Grand Rapids, Mich.

PG Frankie Collins/6-1, 175/Chandler, Ariz.

PF Moussa Diabate/6-10, 215/Bradenton, Fla.

SG Caleb Houstan/6-8, 205/Montverde, Fla.

TOP TARGETS

PF Patrick Baldwin Jr./6-9, 200/Sussex, Wisc.

C Charles Bediako/6-10, 210/Bradenton, Fla.

PF/C Chet Holmgren/7-1, 190/Minneapolis, Minn.

SG Hunter Sallis/6-5, 175/Omaha, Neb.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.