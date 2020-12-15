The full SI99 was unveiled nearly two weeks ago, and positional rankings of the best senior basketball players in the country were rolled out shortly thereafter. But not every SI All-American candidate can rank top-five at his position, leaving tens of talented prospects on the cusp of both further nationwide recognition and personal bragging rights among their peers from the high school class of 2021.

Though the players highlighted below currently fall outside of SI's five best power forwards, it's clear they possess the potential to crash that exclusive party by season's end.

Ben Gregg, Clackamas (Ore.)

College: Gonzaga

A face-up power forward with deep shooting range, Gregg boasts one of the quickest, most compact releases in the class of 2021, an attribute that should help him see early burn at Gonzaga. But his impact is hardly limited to letting triples fly from NBA range and spacing the court as a glorified decoy. At 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, Gregg is an active athlete, capable of attacking off the bounce from the mid-post, running the floor in transition and holding his own defensively against multiple positions.

Caleb Furst, Blackhawk Christian School (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

College: Purdue

Furst isn't the most explosive athlete, doesn't have ideal length for his position and currently lacks the reliable shooting stretch befitting many modern big men. Regardless, a largely unremarkable package of physical tools and perimeter skill is unlikely to keep him from emerging as one of the most productive players in the Big 10 during his time at Purdue. A workhorse with a motor that never stops, Furst is a natural all-around scorer in the paint and boasts tremendous rebounding instincts.

Arthur Kaluma, Dream City Christian School (Glendale, Ariz.)

College: UNLV

Kaluma possesses all the traits college coaches and NBA scouts covet in athletic, role-playing forwards. At 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, he's an explosive finisher and rebounder, intuitive passer with the ball in his hands and, most importantly, perhaps the most versatile defender in his class. Even if Kaluma's offense continues lagging behind his defense going forward, he's bound to be a major impact player at UNLV.

Zach Clemence, Sunrise Christian Academy (Wichita, Kan.)

College: Kansas

Clemence lacks the versatility many peers at his position provide, absent the foot speed to play on the perimeter as well as the sheer size and athletic verve needed to man the middle. But there's still room for pure power forwards in college basketball, especially those with legitimate scoring touch at all three levels, solid mobility and a competitive drive that never quits. Clemence will give the Jayhawks an offensive jolt as a freshman, and has the chance to star for Bill Self as an upperclassman.

Benny Williams, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

College: Syracuse

Williams looks like potential incarnate, with hands that hang at his knees, effortless leaping ability and easily projectable shooting skill from deep. He needs to add weight and grow more comfortable with the ball in his hands, but has the makings of an impactful two-way contributor for Syracuse even should his offensive development stall. Otherwise, don't be surprised if Williams is a steady riser in his class, eventually cementing himself as a star role player capable of highlight-reel plays on both ends of the floor.