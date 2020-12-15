SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Next-Best Forwards

SI All-American

The full SI99 was unveiled nearly two weeks ago, and positional rankings of the best senior basketball players in the country were rolled out shortly thereafter. But not every SI All-American candidate can rank top-five at his position, leaving tens of talented prospects on the cusp of both further nationwide recognition and personal bragging rights among their peers from the high school class of 2021.

Though the players highlighted below currently fall outside of SI's five best power forwards, it's clear they possess the potential to crash that exclusive party by season's end.

Ben Gregg, Clackamas (Ore.) 

College: Gonzaga

A face-up power forward with deep shooting range, Gregg boasts one of the quickest, most compact releases in the class of 2021, an attribute that should help him see early burn at Gonzaga. But his impact is hardly limited to letting triples fly from NBA range and spacing the court as a glorified decoy. At 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, Gregg is an active athlete, capable of attacking off the bounce from the mid-post, running the floor in transition and holding his own defensively against multiple positions.

Caleb Furst, Blackhawk Christian School (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

College: Purdue

Furst isn't the most explosive athlete, doesn't have ideal length for his position and currently lacks the reliable shooting stretch befitting many modern big men. Regardless, a largely unremarkable package of physical tools and perimeter skill is unlikely to keep him from emerging as one of the most productive players in the Big 10 during his time at Purdue. A workhorse with a motor that never stops, Furst is a natural all-around scorer in the paint and boasts tremendous rebounding instincts. 

Arthur Kaluma, Dream City Christian School (Glendale, Ariz.)

College: UNLV

Kaluma possesses all the traits college coaches and NBA scouts covet in athletic, role-playing forwards. At 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, he's an explosive finisher and rebounder, intuitive passer with the ball in his hands and, most importantly, perhaps the most versatile defender in his class. Even if Kaluma's offense continues lagging behind his defense going forward, he's bound to be a major impact player at UNLV.

Zach Clemence, Sunrise Christian Academy (Wichita, Kan.)

College: Kansas

Clemence lacks the versatility many peers at his position provide, absent the foot speed to play on the perimeter as well as the sheer size and athletic verve needed to man the middle. But there's still room for pure power forwards in college basketball, especially those with legitimate scoring touch at all three levels, solid mobility and a competitive drive that never quits. Clemence will give the Jayhawks an offensive jolt as a freshman, and has the chance to star for Bill Self as an upperclassman.

Benny Williams, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

College: Syracuse

Williams looks like potential incarnate, with hands that hang at his knees, effortless leaping ability and easily projectable shooting skill from deep. He needs to add weight and grow more comfortable with the ball in his hands, but has the makings of an impactful two-way contributor for Syracuse even should his offensive development stall. Otherwise, don't be surprised if Williams is a steady riser in his class, eventually cementing himself as a star role player capable of highlight-reel plays on both ends of the floor.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commitment Plans, Intel on Top Uncommitted CFB Recruits

A fresh look at each uncommitted member of the SI99 rankings ahead of the Early Signing Period

John Garcia, Jr.

SI All-American Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings

Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia pace the country's top 25 college football recruiting classes in the class of 2021 cycle.

SI All-American

SI99 Hoops Position Rankings: Honorable Mention Centers

Breaking down centers from the SI99 who could vault up the rankings to top-five at their position by season's end.

SI All-American

Teams Moving Up in the 2021 SI All-American Recruiting Class Rankings

SI All-American takes a look at the biggest movers and shakers in its new recruiting class rankings ahead of Signing Day

SI All-American

Caleb Williams Pens Final Blog as Unsigned No. 1 Recruit

No. 1 QB set to sign with Oklahoma Wednesday

Caleb Williams

Sidelined with Season-Ending Injury, SI99 Wing Patrick Baldwin Jr. Focused on Recruitment

Baldwin's father is the head coach at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Jason Jordan

Countdown to Signing Day - December 13, 2020

Track college football recruiting news as it happens, all in one place

SI All-American

Alabama All-Star OL Almarion Crim Commits to Houston

Former Duke commitment now headed to Houston just days ahead of Early Signing Period

John Garcia, Jr.

Countdown to Signing Day - December 12, 2020

Track college football recruiting news as it happens, all in one place

SI All-American

SI99 DL Sapp Headed Back to State Final, Talks Not Signing Early

Longtime Florida commitment considering late push from Alabama

John Garcia, Jr.