SI All-American Football Candidate in Idaho

As the crow flies, Cottonwood, Idaho, sits almost exactly halfway between two Northwest cities, Spokane and Boise, that have produced a mountain of football notables over the years. But when it comes to talent among high school seniors who will be playing in 2020, Sports Illustrated only has eyes for Cottonwood, the Camas Prairie town with a population pegged at 931.

Cole Martin, a 6-1, 190-pound running back/defensive back from Prairie High has been selected to the Sports Illustrated All-American team watch list for 2020, SI announced today. The reigning state Class 1A Player of the Year rushed for 1,600 yards, averaging 10.9 hashes per carry, as he led Prairie to an undefeated 2019 season and the 1A Division I 8-man state title.

The SI All-American watch list totals 1,000 players. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com. Martin’s page can be found here.

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 nominees are verbally committed to or considering Power 5 schools in the West, head to:

Sports Illustrated will narrow the SIAA candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.