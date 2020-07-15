AllSunDevils
SI-All American Arizona State Sun Devil Football Recruiting Commits and Targets

Sande Charles

SI All-American watch list: 8 Arizona State Sun Devil Football commits and 31 key ASU targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

Outside linebacker Jaydon Williams out of South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas Texas headlines a group of eight Arizona State verbal commits, along with of the Sun Devil’s key targets in the 2021 recruiting cycle, who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All- American team of high school senior football players.

Williams is a 6-1, 195 pound outside linebacker who verbally committed to the Sun Devils in May 2020. He possesses great athleticism for the position, a quick-twitch athlete who is excellent in pursuit and plays with an impressive motor. Recently converted from wide receiver to linebacker, leaving significant gains at OLB to come. Williams' speed and athleticism will lend itself to a defense that requires their players to be multi-faced, especially under the new scheme and help out the pass rush; shows a great first step and burst.

Listed below is the full breakdown of ASU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS:

Offense

OT Isaiah World, San Diego, CA,

OT Charles Armstrong, Bradenton, FL

TE Garrett Gillette, Mukwonago, WI

ATH Kamron Beachem, Oceanside, CA

PRO Finn Collins, Mission Hills, CA

Defense

OLB Jaydon Williams, Dallas, TX

OLB Isaiah Pipkin, Wake Forest, NC

SDE Caleb Banks, Southfield, MI

TOP TARGETS:

Offense

RB, Trenton Adkins, Clinton, VA

WR, Junior Alexander, Burien, WA

WR, Dont'e Thornton, Baltimore, Maryland 

WR, Makai Cope, Culver City, CA

RB, Tavierre Dunlap, Del Valle, TX

RB, Audric Estime, Montvale, NJ

WR, Alonzo Fontenette, Westlake Village, CA

OT, Isaia Glass, Queen Creek, AZ

WR, Tommi Hill, Orlando, FL

OT, Marcus Mbow, Milwaukee, WI

OG, Elia Migao, Temecula, CA

RB, Cam’Ron Valdez, Rockdale, TX

OT, Jason White, Orange, CA

OT, Erick Cade, Denton, TX

Defense

CB, Zamajay Duncan, Huntington Beach, CA

OLB, Jonathan Flowe, Upland, CA

CB, Ceyair Wright, Los Angeles, CA

DE, Shawn Williams, Philadelphia, PA

DT, Braezhon Ross, Las Vegas, NV

DE, Raam Stevenson Jr, Arlington, TX

DE, Kyran Montgomery, Indianapolis, IN

OLB, Damon Ollison, Akron, OH

CB, Rober Regan Jr, Orange, CA

ILB, Wynden Ho’ohuli, Honolulu. HI

OLB, Cortez McKenzie, Saint Petersburg, FL

DE, Kelvin Gilliam, Highland Springs, VA

S, Krew Jackson, Queen Creek, AZ

DE, Robert Jackson, Warminster, PA

S, Tysheem Johnson, Philadelphia, PA

OLB, Keleki Latu, Carmichael, CA

S Jaden Hicks, Las Vegas, NV

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

