SI All-American Watch List: 17 USC commits and 22 key SC football targets named

After having the lowest-ranked recruiting class in the PAC-12 last year, it is safe to say that the Trojans have rebounded. 

USC has received verbal commitments from Elite-11 contender, Jacob Garcia as well as Miller Moss, two of the best quarterback prospects in the State of CA. In addition, three of the most highly sought after California prospects - Ethan Calvert, Jonathan Flowe, and Brock Bowers are all strongly considering USC. 

17 of the current Trojan verbal commitments in the class were named candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.  

22 prep prospects uncommitted or committed to other programs with USC still under consideration were also named SIAA candidates. 

Listed below is the full breakdown of USC verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list. 

VERBAL COMMITS

Offense:

Anthony Beavers - 6-2 / 178 / ATH from Harbor City, Calif. 

Brandon Campbell - 5-10 / 190 / RB from Katy, Texas

Calen Bullock - 6-2 / 175 / WR from Pasadena, Calif.

Jacob Garcia - 6-2 / 190 / QB from Harbor City, Calif.  

Jay Toia - 6-2 / 310 / OG from Simi Valley, Calif. 

Jaylin Smith - 5-11 / 180 / ATH from Mission Hills, Calif. 

Lake McRee - 6-4 / 217 / TE from Austin, Texas

Mason Murphy - 6-5 / 290 / OT from San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Michael Jackson - 6-0 / 198 / WR from Las Vegas, Nev. (Desert Pines)

Miller Moss - 6-2 / 200 / QB from Mission Hills, Calif.

Quaydarius Davis - 6-0 / 193 / WR from Dallas, Texas

Saia Mapakaitolo - 6-5 / 280 / OT from Mission Hills, Calif. 

Defense:

Colin Mobley - 6-4 / 245 / DE from Hyattsville, Md.

Julien Simon - 6-2 / 220 / LB/WR from Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln)

Ma'a Gaoteote - 6-1 / 210 / OLB from Bellflower, Calif. 

Maximus Gibbs - 6-6 / 350 / DE from Bellflower, Calif. 

Xamarion Gordon - 6-2 / 190 / S from Downey, Calif. 

TOP TARGETS

Offense:

Brock Bowers - 6-3 / 215 / TE from Napa, Calif.

Prophet Brown - 5-11 / 180 / RB from Elk Grove, Calif.

Byron Cardwell - 6-0 / 195 / RB from San Diego, Calif. 

Logan Diggs - 6-0 / 195 / RB from Metairie, La.

Thomas Fidone Jr. - 6-5 / 225 / TE from Council Bluffs, Iowa

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce - 5-10 / 163 / WR from Dillon, S.C. (Dillon)

Malcolm Johnson Jr. - 6-1 / 180 / WR from Alexandria, Va.

Owen Prentice - 6-3 / 275 / OG from Seattle, Wash. (O’Dea)

Josh Simmons - 6-5 / 325 / OG from San Diego, Calif. 

Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli - 6-3 / 330 / OG from Santa Ana, Calif.

Defense:

Aaron Armitage - 6-4 / 240 / DE from Blairstown, N.J.

Braezhon Ross - 6-2 / 266 / DT from Las Vegas, Nev. (Desert Pines High)

Damon Payne - 6-4 / 295 / DT from Belleville, Mich. 

Derek Wilkins - 6-5 / 240 / DE from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

Derrick Davis Jr. - 6-1 / 195 / S from Monroeville, Pa.

Ethan Calvert - 6-3 / 225 / OLB from Westlake Village, Calif.

Jonathan Flowe - 6-2 / 210 / OLB from Upland, Calif. 

J.T. Tuimoloau - 6-5 / 280 / DL/TE from Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic)

Keanu Williams - 6-4 / 285 / DT from Clovis, Calif.

Keleki Latu - 6-6 / 205 / OLB/TE from Carmichael, Calif.

Nathaniel Wiggins - 6-2 / 175 / CB from Atlanta, Ga.

Terrence Cooks - 6-2 / 210 / OLB from Pearland, Texas

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December. 

 

