10 Big CFB Recruiting Topics This Week

With a certain big decision from the country on deck just days after the World Series wrapped up, it's understandable to miss out on some big college football recruiting news over the last week or so.

But there was more action than one would think.

Huge verbal commitments, decommitments and new dates for elite prospects to make their pick and more. In the spirit of simplifying, SI All-American runs down the 10 biggest recruiting stories we're tracking.

1. Ga'Quincy McKinstry In for Alabama, Jeremiah Alexander Out

By the time 'KoolAid' made his verbal commitment on Sunday, most had picked up on the Crimson Tide as the selection. But before that point, with LSU in the offseason and Auburn in the preseason, there was legitimate buzz for each finalist down the stretch of this SI99 recruitment. He broke things down with BamaCentral after announcing for Nick Saban and company. It wasn't all good news for UA this week, as 2022 prospect Jeremiah Alexander backed off of his Alabama pledge. He did tell SIAA that the Tide was still in the hunt, however.

2. Florida lands Jeremiah Williams (2021), Sam McCall (2022)

The Gators have had extra time off the field but recruiting isn't slowing down one bit. Not only did it upset Auburn for 'Scooby' Williams, but it did so with just one campus visit to the Swamp on his recruiting resume. The tough stretch for Auburn recruiting also included Georgia beating them out for another in-stater in Kamari Lassiter. Florida hit again on the trail this week with the Wednesday pledge of two-way junior Sam McCall, who Zach Goodall likens to Antonio Cromartie.

3. Quinn Ewers decommits From Texas, Next Pick Soon?

This could have been the top story we're tracking especially considering how ongoing it seems. In August, elite 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers picked the in-state Texas Longhorns and it was a shockwave through the industry along with an endorsement for Tom Herman ahead of the season. Some 10 weeks later and Ewers has not only backed off of the pledge publicly, but he is hinting at making another pick sometime soon. The sooner he pulls the trigger, the sooner he ends up at one of Herman's previous stops, Ohio State. Ewers took his time with his decommitment announcement (below) and hinted at making his next move.

4. Sage Ryan Set for Saturday Commitment

While the SI99 nickel projection making a pick between the in-state LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide isn't a surprise, the timing of a decision this soon may be. The industry had long pointed to the Tigers as a shoe-in selection for the versatile defensive back, especially given his family ties to the program and current staff in assistant Kevin Faulk, but the timing of the commitment date may favor Alabama. One source told SIAA that the Tigers were surprised to see the Halloween commitment date set, perhaps a sign of what could be Saban's latest poach from Louisiana. Ryan tells us he will make his pick around noon local time.

5. Jake Garcia Ruled Eligible at Grayson

USC commitment Jake Garcia has been the most talked about quarterback in the country relative to the games he's played in 2020. The California native moved to Valdosta, Ga. to play a handful of games before being ruled ineligible by the GHSA. Now he's closer to Atlanta, set to make his Loganville (Ga.) Grayson debut some 10 days after withdrawing from Valdosta High. Garcia's Grayson debut happens to be nationally televised and set for Friday, but will he play? Junior starter De'Yon Cannon, who has the Rams sitting at 6-0 to this point, is likely to get the bulk of the snaps on ESPN2 against Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview.

6. Jack Bech Back on the Market

A big-time senior season is coming together for Jack Bech and his recruitment is following suit. The Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More wide receiver has 446 yards and five touchdowns through his first three games of 2020, averaging better than 26 yards per catch. After offers from Texas, TCU, Mississippi State and LSU in the last week, Bech announced his decommitment from Vanderbilt on Wednesday. He is all of a sudden one of the more intriguing prospects remaining in the 2021 cycle at the position.

7. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Set to Commit

Big Gaffney (S.C.) defensive line prospect Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will make his commitment on Friday and the SEC East figures to be the destination. Can South Carolina keep him in-state despite a push from Georgia? We've seen it happen before but the way the Bulldogs are setting up to finish on the trail, it's tough to count them out versus just about anyone.

8. TreVeyon Henderson To Play Final High School Game

The nation's No. 1 running back prospect didn't get to play as a senior this fall but he just announced intention on suiting up one more time before kicking off his Ohio State career. After the All-American Bowl was cancelled due to COVID-19, the top 10 overall prospect announced his intentions to play at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando. Henderson says he is bigger and yet faster since his junior tape vaulted him atop the SIAA board.

9. Landon Jackson to Miss Remainder of Senior Season

Not-so-good news coming out of the state of Texas and premier pass-rusher Landon Jackson. After posting a heartfelt message to his followers, it was revealed that an ankle injury will sideline the LSU commitment for the remainder of the year. Jackson is an SI99 edge talent coming off of a 17-sack campaign as a junior state champion and was about halfway to the total before suffering the setback.

10. Clemson Picks Up Critical 2022 Commitment from Blake Miller

More 2022 recruiting news to wrap up, and a rare sample of a program going into Ohio and beating out the Buckeyes for one of the state's best in Blake Miller. That program was Clemson, who secured the 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle was offered by the ACC power on June 1 and it began closing the gap with Ohio State ever since, despite Miller being a legacy in-state recruit.

