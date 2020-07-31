Wide Receiver Prospects on the Verge of Crashing SI All-American's Top 10 Rankings

As SI All-American details a deep dive into the college football recruiting class of 2021, by position, the pass catchers took center stage this week.

After sorting through the elite wide receivers nationally, SIAA released its top 10 rankings ahead of the 2020 season on Thursday. It's the fifth of 14 positions to be ranked over the next several weeks. The tail-end of the discussion featured candidates with the resume to contend for spots in that top 10.

These are the prospects right on the edge of the ranking, listed alphabetically.

Marcus Burke, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy

6-foot-3, 180 pounds

Committed to Florida

The recent Florida commitment has been built up as potentially the top wideout in the Sunshine State and the debate continues with his placement on the list. Burke has a great, ideal frame for the 'X' role with the right combination of length, speed and elite ball skills to set his floor at the position. As he fills out his frame and polishes up on the complexities of the route-running game, like a consistent low center of gravity, his game will hit the next level. Burke has surprising run after the catch skill relative to his size, another reason we'd expect him to make an early impact in Gainesville.

Jacolby George, Plantation (Fla.) High School

6-foot, 165 pounds

Committed to Miami

Another Floridian staying in-state for college, George has the tools and athleticism to make plays out wide or in the slot given the offensive scheme. He plays with great burst, understands route composition and is one of the top pound-for-pound finishers in the country with his tracking and ability to pluck away from his body. Increased muscle mass will only enhance strong RAC skills and well above-average speed. George just makes plays, even contested ones, to all three levels and could work in multiple roles within the Miami program one day.

Jalil Farooq, Upper Marlboro (Md.) Dr. Henry A. Wise

6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Considering Oklahoma, Maryland, Clemson and others

The uncommitted Maryland native is as slippery as it gets at the position, both before and after the catch. Above average route tree experience blends well with great acceleration and top speed. Throw in plus vision and the subtle elusiveness that creates separation as a route runner or helps to break tackles in the open field and Farooq can operate as the type of talent an offensive coordinator would manufacture touches for. He can be utilized in the quick game and even as an occasional ball carrier thanks to his savvy with the ball in his hands.

Agiye Hall, Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale

6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Committed to Alabama

A physically imposing and well-built prospect, Hall has some impressive physical tools along with that great frame. He is long, much faster than his size suggests, and is about as physically well-positioned as any wide receiver in the class. Despite bouncing around a few different schools in the last year, Hall has shown up and flashed athleticism and ball skills in select offseason settings. Continued refinement in his route running and overall consistency should set the tone ahead of his time in Tuscaloosa, where the edge he plays with can enhance his three-down value.

Chris Hilton, Zachary (La.)

6-foot-2, 175 pounds

Committed to LSU

The LSU commitment is the fastest prospect on this list and it may not be particularly close. Throw in elite vertical ability, backed by a whopping, nation-leading 7-foot high jump mark, and there is so much to like about Hilton's athletic potential. It translates as one would expect on Friday nights, with legitimate downfield ability and even more value in the red zone. Hilton has improved ball skills over the last year and has enough mass and length to contribute in the 50/50 ball or back shoulder game when he's not running by cornerbacks. Polishing up underneath will shoot him up every outlet's list before he's in Baton Rouge for good.

Malcolm Johnson Jr., Alexandria (Va.) St. Stephen's & St. Agnes

6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Considering Maryland, Alabama, Georgia, Stanford, Baylor, Auburn and Florida, among others

Still uncommitted, one of Virginia's best plays one of the better all-around games at the position. Johnson can dig into the route tree relatively well, play the vertical game with good speed and hold his own after the catch. With good size and efficient build up towards his top gear, there are elements of quickness and speed to make plays at all three levels. There is room to improve detailed release package skill as well as ability to get off of press coverage but Johnson will be physically ready to contribute whenever he sets foot on a college campus.

Deion Smith, Jackson (Miss.) Provine

6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Committed to LSU

Another future Tiger, this Mississippian gets the job done from a vertical standpoint. Whether stacking defenders down the field or making them miss with the ball in his hands, Smith's speed is routinely on display. Long and lean, he will fill out in college and have the chance to work on rounding out his game from a route-running and consistency perspective. Smith does have experience working inside and out with success, a move that may help him see the field that much sooner in Baton Rouge.

More from SI All-American

Top 10 Slot Receivers | Slots on the Bubble

Top 10 Offensive Tackles | OTs on the Bubble

Top 10 Interior OL | Interior OL on the Bubble



Top 10 Quarterbacks | QBs on the Top 10 Bubble

SI All-American Candidates Revealed

SIAA Candidates by State | by College Program

Caleb Williams Named No. 1 Overall Prospect

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.