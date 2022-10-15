Skip to main content
TCU Football vs. Oklahoma State: Live Game Day Thread

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Battle of the Undefeated Teams (Again)....

KillerFrogs' Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!

How's the TCU/OSU game going? Is this game giving Horned Frogs fans hope or is it a repeat of the 2021 game when the Frogs got absolutely destroyed in Stillwater How's Max Duggan doing at QB? How about Spencer Sanders? Did Derius get a punt return for another TD? How about Quentin? Another 200 yard game for him? Is the defense having another spectacular day? Or is it the shootout everyone anticipated? How's the crowd? It's a sellout but is it mostly purple?

You will find thousands of opinions on these questions and more! We want to hear from you. Create a free account and follow along! Discover why the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum has been the place to voice opinions for 25+ years!

TCU at Oklahoma State

FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE

FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

Previewing the Game

In case you missed some of our earlier articles this week previewing this game, here are some links you can read:

First Look at Oklahoma State
Poll Watching - Frogs at No. 13; Pokes at No. 8
Listen to the Weekly KillerFrogs Podcast
Big 12 Matchups and Predictions - Week 7
Way Too Early Big 12 Bowl Predictions
Weekly Press Conference - Max Duggan Just Wants to Win
Odds and Point Spread for TCU vs. OSU
Best Games to Watch - Week 7
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 7
Know Your Foe - OSU Players to Know
TCU Depth Chart - Week 7
WATCH! KillerMinute: Who You Got? A Debate with a Cowboy
Dear OSU - Our Weekly Letter to that Week's Opponent
Staff Predictions
How to Watch, Listen, & Stream the Game
Keys to Game - TCU vs OSU

