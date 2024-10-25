TCU Football vs. Texas Tech: Staff Predictions and Game Previews
The TCU Horned Frogs (4-3, 2-2) return home to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2, 3-1). The game is on Saturday, October 26, at 2:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on FOX.
This will be the 67th meeting between the two programs. Tech holds a slight 33-30-3 edge in the all-time series. The first meeting, a TCU win, took place in 1926. TCU has a 20-14 advantage on games played in Fort Worth. Tech won last year's meeting in Lubbock 35-28. From 1961-1970, the two teams fought for the Saddler Trophy. In 2017, the Battle for the Saddle returned to the rivalry as the two teams vie for the West Texas Championship saddle.
Our staff believes it will be a one-score game. Most of the staff picked TCU, but a couple of the team think the win will go to the Red Raiders. Our average point differential is less than six points.
Last week, only six of us predicted a TCU win. Of those, believe it or not, Tyler, our Sports Ignoramus, actually came the closest with a prediction of TCU 2 - Utah 0 (The final was TCU 13 - Utah 7). Brett remains at the top of our leaderboard with a 4-3 record, one closest prediction, and three games picked within 10 points of the final score.
Staff Predictions - TCU vs. Texas Tech
Andrew Bauhs (2-5) - TCU 26-20
Barry Lewis (3-4; one closest score) - TCU 31-24
Brett Gibbons (4-3; one closest score) - TCU 34-27
Caleb Sisk (3-4; one closest score) - TCU 31-27
Carson Wersal (3-4) - TCU 34-30
Davis Wilson (3-4) - TCU 28-27
Ian Napetian (2-5) - Texas Tech 37-27
JD Andress (4-3; one closest score) - TCU 38-30
John Anthony (4-3; one closest score) -
Mac Walters (4-3) - TCU 38-35
Nate Cross (4-3; one closest score) - TCU 45-38
Nolan Ruth (3-4; one closest score) - TCU 24-18
Ryann Zeller (4-3) - TCU 30-28
Tanner Johnson (2-5) - Texas Tech 38-30
Tori Couch (4-3) - TCU 24-17
Tyler Brown (4-3; one closest score) - TCU 3-0
Zion Trammell (3-4) - TCU 30-20
Previewing the TCU vs. Texas Tech Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
Texas Tech Preview
Dear Tech - Our Weekly Letter to our Opponent
How to Watch, Listen, and Get Game Updates - TCU vs. Texas Tech
Big 12 Week 9 Matchups and Predictions
Big 12 Week 9 Power Rankings
Big 12 Week 9 - Which Games to Watch
Player Profile - TE Drake Dabney
Midweek Press Conference - Week 9
Betting Odds - TCU vs. Texas Tech
TCU Depth Chart - Week 9
Texas Tech Depth Chart - Week 9
Know Your Foe - Key Players from Texas Tech to Watch
Keys to the Game - TCU vs. Texas Tech
Predicting the Big 12 Championship Game and 12-team Playoff - Week 9
Big 12 Coaches Hot Seat Index - Week 9
Big 12 Game of the Week - Week 9 Colorado vs. Cincinnati
