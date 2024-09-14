TCU Football vs. UCF: Live Game Day Thread
TCU versus UCF
FOLLOW LIVE - CLICK HERE
FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY
Johnny Collins - TCU Hall of Fame and Game Day Thread Sponsor
This week's sponsor is the president of Community National Bank, Johnny Collins, a member of TCU's Class of 2000 who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.
Collins made a name for himself as an outstanding leader and the Western Athletic Conference's top quarter-miler. During his four-year collegiate career, his duties included the open quarter and as anchor leg for the prolific 4x400 meter relay team.
Collins was an outstanding dual-sport athlete before stepping foot on the TCU campus. He played football and ran track at Fort Worth's Wyatt High School. As a true freshman, he made an immediate impact for the Flyin' Frogs when he ran the anchor leg on TCU's 4x400 meter relay unit in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Collins was awarded many honors before his Horned Frog career was over. He won back-to-back WAC Outdoor 400-meter titles, was on seven WAC championship relay teams, earned all-America honors all four years, and anchored the Frogs' 4x400 relay unit to the 2000 NCAA Indoor Title. He also established the WAC 400-meter dash record with a time of 46.26.
