TCU Football at Kansas: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Horned Frogs travel to Lawrence to take on the No. 19 Jayhawks on Saturday at 11 a.m.

It's a battle of the unbeatens in Lawrence, Kansas this weekend. The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) take on the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks in front of another sellout crowd at David Booth Kansas Memoria Stadium. 

TCU is ranked for the first time in three years and is 4-0 for the first time since 2017. Kansas is 5-0 and ranked for the first time since 2009. Plus ESPN College GameDay will be in Lawrence for the first time. This is a big game for both teams, after both are unexpectedly undefeated in early October. 

TCU quarterback Max Duggan is the most efficient quarterback in the nation. However, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is not far behind him. Both players are having great seasons. 

TCU is a 7.0-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. But how does our staff feel the game will go?

In Week 5, TCU demolished Oklahoma, 55-24. Just over half of our staff picked the Sooners to win the game. Five of our staff had faith in the Frogs and picked TCU to get the win. For the second straight week, Nathan came the closest with his prediction of TCU winning 35-28. Will he make it three straight this week?

Staff Predictions

We have added each writer's season records after their names). Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis (3-1) - TCU 42 - Kansas 28

Brett Gibbons (3-1; one closest score)- TCU 44 - Kansas 38

David Tucker (3-1)- TCU 38 - Kansas 30

Derek Lytle (4-0; one closest score)- TCU 56 - Kansas 45

Ian Napetian (3-1)- TCU 35 - Kansas 31

Nathan Cross (4-0; two closest scores)- TCU 49 - Kansas 21

Nick Howard (3-1)- Kansas 55 - TCU 52

Ryann Zeller (4-0)- TCU 49 - Kansas 27

Tori Couch (3-1)- TCU 30 - Kansas 28

Tyler Brown (4-0)- TCU 45 - Kansas 0 (Bless his heart; he is our Sports Ignoramus, though. Ye, how is he one of only four who are still perfect for the season?)

Zion Trammell (3-1)- TCU 45 - Kansas 30

Previewing the Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:

Monday

First Look at the Jayhawks
Poll Watching - Frogs and Jayhawks not both ranked
Max Duggan wins several national player of the week honors

Tuesday

Odds, spread, and point total predictions by SI Sportsbook

Wednesday

Sonny Dykes weekly presser - Frogs had best Tuesday practice
TCU releases Week 6 depth chart
Listen to Episode 176 of the KillerFrogs podcast 

Thursday

Kansas release Week 6 depth chart
Know your foe - Players from Kansas to watch
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 6 - Frogs now No. 2; Kansas No. 4
ESPN College GameDay - TCU's history with the show
Big 12 Week 6 matchups and predictions
Dear Kansas - our weekly letter to our opponent
Tori's Thoughts - our weekly video on what to expect in the game

Friday

How to watch, listen, stream and get live updates to the game
Keys to the Game
Best games to watch in Week 6 - spoiler alert - TCU/KU are on the list

