New Joey Aguilar Shirt is Fitting Following His Electric Tennessee Football Start
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering their bye-week following a massive win in overtime over a tough Mississippi State Bulldogs team on the road. There were many players who stood out in this one, but it is safe to say that the player that took control of this game was Joey Aguilar.
Aguilar has quickly become a fan favorite, as a new shirt-line has been created, which is very telling to his career at Tennessee in his one and final season. The shirt reads "Swaguilar" instead of Aguilar on the back name plate. The Tennessee Volunteers star has played with plenty of swag this season, and is one of the better players in the country at the position.
This has quickly become one of the most popular shirts in the Tennessee Volunteers.
The shirt is made by Alumni Hall and is one of the better shirts made by them since the Mike Honcho shirt line was made in my opinion.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State