New Joey Aguilar Shirt is Fitting Following His Electric Tennessee Football Start

Joey Aguilar's new shirt line with Alumni Hall seems a bit fitting following a great Tennessee Volunteers start to the season

Caleb Sisk

Joey Aguilar during his meet and greet at a local Food City
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering their bye-week following a massive win in overtime over a tough Mississippi State Bulldogs team on the road. There were many players who stood out in this one, but it is safe to say that the player that took control of this game was Joey Aguilar.

Aguilar has quickly become a fan favorite, as a new shirt-line has been created, which is very telling to his career at Tennessee in his one and final season. The shirt reads "Swaguilar" instead of Aguilar on the back name plate. The Tennessee Volunteers star has played with plenty of swag this season, and is one of the better players in the country at the position.

This has quickly become one of the most popular shirts in the Tennessee Volunteers.

The shirt is made by Alumni Hall and is one of the better shirts made by them since the Mike Honcho shirt line was made in my opinion.

