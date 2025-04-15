Volunteer Country

Tulane Reportedly "Pulling Out" of Nico Iamaleava's Portal Recruitment

Tulane is now reportedly pulling out of former Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava's NCAA transfer portal recruitment

Caleb Sisk

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) poses with the MVP Trophy after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) poses with the MVP Trophy after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
If there was ever a time for the camp of Nico Iamaleava to raise their red flags, it is now. Another team is now reportedly pulling out of the race for the former Tennessee Volunteers QB. That team is Tulane. Tulane was rumored to be deep in the mix for the Tennessee transfer, but now Pete Nakos is reporting that it is no longer the case.

Many teams are now expected to wait it out, as it is unclear what the QB's demands are in the portal. He was hopeful to get around $4M allegedly in Tennessee when negotiating in December, but that wasn't the case. He was allegedly sitting at around $2.2-2.5M per reports. Following the negotiation news and his father targeting Nakos, he went missing as he didn't attend practice, and Josh Heupel reportedly moved on, claiming "no one is bigger than the Power T."

