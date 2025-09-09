Volunteer Country

WATCH: SI Analyst Breaks Down Tennessee Defensive Film

Brooks Austin from Bulldogs On SI and commonly known as "The Film Guy" breaks down Tennessee Volunteers defensive film.

Caleb Sisk

Film Study: Tennessee's Defense What To Expect
Film Study: Tennessee's Defense What To Expect / The Film Guy
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering one of the more important games of the 2025 college football season across their lengthy 12-game schedule.

This week the Vols are set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the third game of the season. This will also be the second home game for the Tennessee Volunteers this season, as they have only played at home once, which was when the Tennessee Volunteers defeated the ETSU Buccaneers at home. This was a blowout victory in which the offense put up a total of 72 points.

In the game prior the offense did their job, as they put up a total of 45 points against the Syracuse Orange on a neutral site.

The Vols and the Bulldogs both enter this game undefeated, and they have many things in common, including their defensive ability. In a recent video released by The Film Guy a.k.a SI's very own Brooks Austin, he discusses the havoc that this defense can create by breaking down film, as well as what to expect on the defensive side for the Tennessee vs. Georgia game on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

You can watch the video below, as Austin tells you everything you need to know as he "Grinds the Tape" ahead of Tennessee vs Georgia on Saturday.

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

