Karontae Cunningham Recaps His First Tennessee Volunteers Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted one of the fastest kids in America on campus. That player was in-state Tyner Academy star Karontae Cunningham in the 2028 class. He caught up with Vols On SI to detail his visit.

"It was amazing. I learned a lot of new things. I learned about routes. I just became a wide receiver, so I learned a lot of new things. It was very nice as well," Cunningham said.

He detailed what stood out about the Volunteers at the practice he attended.

"They work hard and they really want the best for each other."

Cunningham mentioned his 100-meter time to the coaches on campus as he ran a 10.29 recently before even reaching his sophomore year. Coaches didn't take it lightly as he was invited to camp shortly after.

"I had introduced myself to them and had to tell them about my hundred-meter time. Don't be cocky and be humble has been my mindset. Just continue to work hard and things like that."

Kelsey Pope taught Cunningham a lot of things as the running back is now moving to wide receiver at Tyner Academy.

"Coach Kelsey Pope is who I lerned the most from because he taught me a lot of new things and allowed me take notes on what he was teaching me."

Cunningham confirmed he was blessed to be able to attend the visit with his teammate Dion Edwards.

"It was amazing because it's great to have an opportunity to be at a place like this and I feel like that's the reason."

What's next for Cunningham? He details more below.

"Try to make it to the next level and be the best player and person I can be."

