USC Hoops Defeats Temple 76-71

The USC Trojans traveled to the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pa. to take on the Temple Owls on November 13.

This game came down to the wire, and was a battle during the second half.

The Trojans held the lead heading into the second, but as the clock winded down, the Owl's picked things up. USC went without a field goal for several minutes as Temple narrowed the score to 58-54 with nine minutes left in the game. Ultimately the Men of Troy held off the Owl's until the very end, ending the night with a five-point victory over Temple.

Chevez Goodwin finished the night with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Isaiah White scored 12 points and Boogie Ellis scored 11.

USC shot 60% in the first half and 33.3% in the second, while Temple shot 31% in the first. USC head coach Andy Enfield ended the night with his 200th career win as a Trojan.

Looking Ahead: The Trojans next game takes place on Nov. 11 on the road against Florida Gulf Coast. The Men of Troy return to the Galen Center on Nov. 22 to host Dixie State.

Final Score: 76-71

