Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    USC Hoops Defeats Temple 76-71
    Publish date:

    USC Hoops Defeats Temple 76-71

    USC head coach Andy Enfield clinched his 200th career win as a Trojan.
    Author:

    USC head coach Andy Enfield clinched his 200th career win as a Trojan.

    The USC Trojans traveled to the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pa. to take on the Temple Owls on November 13.

    This game came down to the wire, and was a battle during the second half.

    The Trojans held the lead heading into the second, but as the clock winded down, the Owl's picked things up. USC went without a field goal for several minutes as Temple narrowed the score to 58-54 with nine minutes left in the game. Ultimately the Men of Troy held off the Owl's until the very end, ending the night with a five-point victory over Temple. 

    Chevez Goodwin finished the night with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Isaiah White scored 12 points and Boogie Ellis scored 11.

    Recommended Articles

    USC shot 60% in the first half and 33.3% in the second, while Temple shot 31% in the first. USC head coach Andy Enfield ended the night with his 200th career win as a Trojan.

    Looking Ahead: The Trojans next game takes place on Nov. 11 on the road against Florida Gulf Coast. The Men of Troy return to the Galen Center on Nov. 22 to host Dixie State.

    Final Score: 76-71

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_15821504
    Basketball

    USC Hoops Defeats Temple 76-71

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17157656
    Football

    One Factor Could Prohibit Mel Tucker From Landing USC Job

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17096358
    TROJANS IN THE PROS

    Ex-USC Football Players React To Rams' WR Robert Woods Tragic Injury

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17016686
    Football

    Analyst Evaluates USC QB Kedon Slovis' Draft Stock Following Arizona State Loss

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_15526787
    Basketball

    Boogie Ellis Impressed Many With USC Debut

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_17123904
    Football

    Expert Predicts USC's Next Head Football Coach

    Nov 12, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-11-11 at 7.00.43 AM
    Football

    Former Pac-12 Coach Jim Mora Jr. Hired By UConn

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_17112623
    Football

    USC Football Team Responding Well After Cal Postponement

    Nov 10, 2021