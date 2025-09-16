4-Star LB Omarii Sanders Names Vanderbilt Among Top Schools
With just a few months to go until the early signing period begins for the 2026 recruiting class, Vanderbilt, who currently holds 18 commitments, has begun to turn its attention to the following group as the 2027 class moves through its junior year.
This week, Clark Lea and his staff's effort began to show as one of the top ranked prospects for 2027 announced his top schools, including the Commodores. 4-Star linebacker Omarii Sanders from Franklin Road Academy in Nashville named Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Miami, Georgia and Texas A&M as his top five, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., Sanders is an athletic, physical defender who is able to both stop the run and work in pass coverage. Through two seasons at Franklin Road, appearing in just 10 games, he has 43 tackles, one of which went for a loss, an interception and two forced fumbles.
So far, Sanders has taken just a single visit this fall to one of his finalists, making the trip to Knoxville for Tennessee's overtime loss to Georgia. He has yet to line up an official trip to Nashville for an upcoming game, but will likely visit this fall, along with his other finalists.
As of now, the Commodores have yet to land any commitments in the 2027 class, but did welcome several visitors for the home opener against Charleston Southern.
2027 Vanderbilt Football Visitors
- 4-Star TE Malik Howard, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Oak Ridge High School (Oak Ridge, Tennessee)
- 3-Star S Kenneth Simon II, 6-foot-2, 198 lbs. - Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tennessee)
- ATH Romel Koon, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tennessee)
- OL Xavier Yelder, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tennessee)
2026 Football Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)