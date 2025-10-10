Vanderbilt Flips 3-Star Safety Bradley Brown from TCU
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt coaching staff are hot on the recruiting trail after adding now a third commitment in as many weeks to the Commodores' upcoming classes.
After landing 2027 quarterback Luke Babin on September 29, and 2026 cornerback Antione Baker on October 4, Lea and the staff have struck once again, this time flipping a commitment from another highly respected power four program.
3-Star safety Bradley Brown from Plano, Texas took to social media on Friday, October 10 to officially announce his commitment to the Commodores, choosing Vanderbilt over his previous choice of TCU.
Standing at 6-foot, 175 lbs., Brown is a prototypical sized prospect with excellent ability in both coverage and in the run game. In his junior season for Plano, the physical defender logged 69 total tackles with 2.0 TFL's, a sack and three pass deflections.
The Texas native originally committed to TCU in June of 2025, but made his official visit to Nashville just days after his June 10 decision. He holds offers from over 20 division one programs, many of which are power four teams.
A dual sport athlete, Brown also competes for his high school's track and field team. In spring of 2025, during his junior season, the speedy defensive back posted an impressive 10,87 second time in the 100 meter dash and a 22.41 in the 200 meter dash.
Brown also competes in the long jump and triple jump where he posted even more eye popping numbers of 23 feet, 8 inches, and 44 feet, 8 and a quarter inches.
An all around spectacular athlete, the addition of a player like Brown is massive for the Commodores' 2026 recruiting class, which was already looking to be one of its strongest in years.
As of now, Vanderbilt holds 19 commitments in the class, and is ranked as the No. 42 team in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)