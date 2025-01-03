Where Does Virginia's Current Transfer Portal Class Rank in the ACC?
Virginia is expected to be quite active in the transfer portal again in January, but let's take a look at where the Cavaliers rank in the ACC and nationally with their current batch of 11 incoming transfers. According to the 247Sports Transfer Football Team Rankings, Virginia is ranked 41st in all of Division I FBS and seventh in the ACC.
247Sports assigns a star classification (three-star, four-star, five-star) for each transfer as they have done historically for high school recruits, but it doesn't seem like they're giving anyone in the transfer portal a five-star rating. The vast majority of transfers are three-stars and there are just a handful of four-stars. There is also a point system for each school's total recruiting class, but it's a little bit complicated as the team's point total goes through a formula that adjusts for total number of commits so as not to heavily reward teams that have many more commitments than others.
Here are the current team transfer portal rankings for the Atlantic Coast Conference, according to 247Sports.
Current 2025 ACC Football Transfer Portal Rankings Per 247Sports
- Florida State: 11 commits, 51.27 points
- Louisville: 16 commits, 42.22 points
- Miami: 5 commits, 37.42 points
- North Carolina: 10 commits, 35.94 points
- Virginia Tech: 11 commits, 35.71 points
- Georgia Tech: 15 commits, 35.17 points
- Virginia: 11 commits, 30.41 points
- Duke: 7 commits, 28.69 points
- SMU: 5 commits, 25.45 points
- Boston College: 9 commits, 25.44 points
- California: 8 commits, 23.04 points
- Syracuse: 7 commits, 18.84 points
- NC State: 5 commits, 18.83 points
- Stanford: 5 commits, 13.62 points
- Clemson: 2 commits, 12.54 points
- Pittsburgh: 2 commits, 10.58 points
- Wake Forest: 1 commit, 0.00 points
These rankings do not take into account the players each team has lost to the transfer portal, as it is difficult to project the impact of those individual personnel losses for each team. That's probably a good thing for the Cavaliers, who have lost some significant contributors to the portal on paper, including their starting quarterback, top wide receiver, three key offensive linemen, two key defensive linemen, and a few other impact players. But with that said, with the notable exception of Malachi Fields, who is rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports and who is heading to CFP semifinalist Notre Dame next season, Virginia has a decent shot at upgrading many of those positions either with incoming transfers or with younger players already on the roster getting a chance to play.
Here is the full list of 11 incoming transfers Virginia has landed so far this season. For an evaluation of each player and his fit with the Cavaliers, read here: Grading Virginia Football's Transfer Portal Pickups So Far
- Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin
- Louisville defensive back Devin Neal
- Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard
- Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes
- North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris
- NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor
- Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore
- UAB center Brady Wilson
- Eastern Kentucky linebacker Maddox Marcellus
- Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine
- Alabama defensive lineman Hunter Osborne
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers, here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Stay up to date on all of the transfers who have received offers from Virginia or who have scheduled visits to UVA here: Tracking UVA Football's Offers and Visits in the Transfer Portal
