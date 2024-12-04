Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Linebacker Brennan Johnson Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
Brennan Johnson, the brother of Braylon Johnson and son of Loren Johnson, will continue to carry on the legacy of the Johnson family at Virginia Tech. Brennan Johnson, a linebacker from Highland Springs High School, has more ties to Virginia Tech than possibly any recruit in the school's history. Braylon was the sixteenth player to sign in Virginia Tech's 2025 class on National Signing Day.
Johnson wants to build his own legacy though, he said he wants his name in the rafters in Lane Stadium before his time is over. He is listed at 6-feet and 190 pounds and considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite.
2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
16. LB Brennan Johnson
