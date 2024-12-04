All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Linebacker Brennan Johnson Officially Signs With Virginia Tech

Johnson signed with Virginia Tech.

RJ Schafer

September 6, 2010; Landover, MD, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies alternate helmets lie on the field prior to a game against the Boise State Broncos at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Brennan Johnson, the brother of Braylon Johnson and son of Loren Johnson, will continue to carry on the legacy of the Johnson family at Virginia Tech. Brennan Johnson, a linebacker from Highland Springs High School, has more ties to Virginia Tech than possibly any recruit in the school's history. Braylon was the sixteenth player to sign in Virginia Tech's 2025 class on National Signing Day.

Johnson wants to build his own legacy though, he said he wants his name in the rafters in Lane Stadium before his time is over. He is listed at 6-feet and 190 pounds and considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite.

2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. LB Brett Clatterbaugh

2. DB Sheldon Robinson

3. OL Nathaniel Wright

4. WR Jayden Anderson

5. QB Kelden Ryan

6. ATH Luke Stuewe

7. WR Shamarius Peterkin

8. LB Noah Chambers

9. CB Jordan Crim

10. QB AJ Brand

11. OL Carter Stallard

12. DL Zeke Chinwike

13. DB Knahlij Harrell

14. ATH Micah Matthews

15. DL Christian Evans

16. LB Brennan Johnson

17. EDGE Sherrod Henderson

18. RB Jeff Overton

RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

