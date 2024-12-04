Virginia Tech Football: Four-Star Running Back Jeff Overton Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
In the latest update of 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, Jeff Overton shot up from a three-star to a four-star, making him the second player to be rated as a four-star by 247Sports in Virginia Tech’s 2026 class—it is also important to note that athlete Micah Matthew’s is rated as a four-star by the 247Sports Composite, but not 247Sports itself.
After playing three years at Freedom High School, Overton played his final year at Hayfield High School and made massive waves. Hayfield went 10-2 on the season, with one of their losses coming by forfeit, but the Hawks absolutely rolled through teams. Hayfield won by scores of 48-7, 65-0, 70-0, 63-0, 64-0, 70-6, 51-0, 69-0, 63-0, and 75-7 to wrap up the season. Overton lead the way on the ground with 1,561 rushing yards and some other mind blowing stats. Overton had 426 receiving yards and 36 total touchdowns in his senior campaign. He also had seven interceptions on the year and earned Virginia High School League National District Offensive Player of the Year honors, while also being First-Team All State on both sides of the football.
Overton finished his four-year varsity career with 8,125 rushing yards and some limited experience in track and field.
Overton received offers from Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, among a plethora of other schools. Overton could've went anywhere he liked, and he chose Blacksburg.
In Virginia Tech’s current backfield, there’s definitely a scenario where Overton enters a position battle with Malachi Thomas and Overton becomes the starter as a true freshman. He’s a freak athlete and the stats jump off the page.
