Amid Huge Change for UW Football, It's Time to Start Sam Huard

Sam Huard gets treated like an expensive vase. People think he should be handled delicately. It's almost as if they're afraid someone is going to drop him and he'll shatter into a million pieces.

From the departed coach to the interim leader to old-school fans.

In a lost season for an underachieving University of Washington football team that has shuffled practically everything except its starting quarterback, Huard remains a major topic of interest where there aren't many left for a 4-6 team now without a head coach.

The UW program has gone off the rails in such a disastrous manner, and there's no telling how much damage has been done to it long term, it's time to put the offense in the hands of Huard.

For a full 60 minutes this time, for a Rocky Mountain high, against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.

Admit it, every time Huard went on the field last weekend, you were craning their neck to see what the young lefty would do.

This might have been a wildly unpopular idea, but the legacy player should have been inserted as QB-1 once this team began to go south. Like immediately following the Michigan game.

Redshirt?

That's so 1990s.

Players such as Huard the 5-star recruit with 13,000 schoolboy passing yards come to college football now to play as soon as possible, not learn a bunch of hand signals to flash and wear a headset like you're an air-traffic controller.

Sam Huard warms up before the ASU game. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Huard's been on the field for five possessions now where it should have been at least five games.

He's going to be the NFL quarterback someday, not Dylan Morris, who's a CFL player or high school football coach at best.

Huard's going to lead the assault on the Husky record book at some point for most passing yards and most touchdowns, not Morris.

At 6-foot-2, Huard can see everything so much more clearly than the other guy, who is the Huskies' shortest starting quarterback in 40 years.

It's time to give the true freshman an opening series, the chance to determine the outcome of a game, a full four quarters.

At least give interim coach Bob Gregory credit sending Huard into the fire against Arizona State.

With 30 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, the teenager took his first snap while standing in the end zone with the line of scrimmage the UW 5, and the Huskies had him throwing to Rome Odunze, a passing combination that's a natural.

With 4:07 left in the second quarter, Huard's second series began at the Husky 10.

In the third quarter, we saw Huard trot onto the field for a third possession close to midfield and guide the Huskies to a score in 9 plays.

Where Gregory went wrong is he didn't give the first-year player a series in the fourth quarter.

When the offense bogged down, where the UW squandered a 24-14 advantage, where the Huskies lost 35-30.

Departed coach Jimmy Lake and Sam Huard share a moment early in the season. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

The outcome might have been different.

In a game with new energy, and new looks, the Huskies got cautious again over the final 15 minutes.

The game was decided on a 37-yard interception return by Arizona State linebacker Merlin Robertson, where the shorter veteran quarterback simply did not pick up the defender.

One of the problems with this Husky football team is it seemingly has been playing for tomorrow.

Yes, Morris is a veteran quarterback, a guy with a few last-second wins under his belt, someone you don't want to completely abandon.

Yet he may be deeply scarred now after parts of two seasons of having a John Donovan offensive playbook jammed down his throat. He could be damaged some following all of the failed offensive series, all of the interceptions. He might have peaked as a college quarterback.

It will be interesting to see how a new presumably offensive-minded Husky coach comes in and grades out Morris as a quarterback off film, and decides whether or not to even use him at all. The guy might even bring in his own quarterback.

For now, give Huard the Colorado game, make him the starter and then save his redshirt if you must for the new coach and let Morris finish up with the Apple Cup.

The days of look but don't touch with Sam Huard are over.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven