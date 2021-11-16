Reasons Why and Why Not to Hire Tuiasosopo as UW Football Coach

As former University of Washington football players have jokingly noted in the aftermath of Jimmy Lake's departure, Marques Tuiasosopo is undefeated as a Husky head coach.

He's 1-0.

He was the interim guy, filling in one time for Steve Sarkisian, against BYU in the 2013 Fight Hunger Bowl on a cold December night in San Francisco.

Final score: UW 31, BYU 16.

Tuiasosopo, 42, remains one of the more popular figures to come through the Husky football program over the past two decades, both as the 2001 Rose Bowl MVP quarterback and as a Sarkisian quarterbacks coach.

He's currently the Rice offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, joining the Owls for this season and wading through a trying 3-7 season.

So why not hire him as the next Husky head coach?

We provide reasons for and against athletic director Jen Cohen making this move.

Marques Tuiasosopo celebrates a moment with QB Keith Price. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Tuiasosopo, when he's in charge, is associated with success. He outdueled Drew Brees in Pasadena. He finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He was the Pac-10's Offensive Player of the Year.

From an emotional standpoint, he would give the fan base a feel-good moment as one of their Husky heroes making a triumphant return home.

An obvious negative would be he's not served as a full-time head coach, which would seem to be the bottom-line criteria in the UW search in lieu of Lake not working out. Cohen can't make a hire based what feels good. That's what she did with Lake.

Tuiasosopo is a wealth of knowledge, having worked on the UW, USC, UCLA and California coaching staffs prior to arriving in Texas. He's now working for Rice coach Mike Bloomgren, who was a New York Jets offensive quality control coach when Marques was a quarterback with that NFL team. They share the same passion for running the football.

“I fell in love with that part of this offense and opportunity,” Tuiasosopo said when introduced as the Owls coach in March. “We’re gonna run the ball, and we all know if you want to win championships you have to run the ball, control the tempo, and the clock. Just my upbringing, [Bloomgren and I] have similar upbringings and backgrounds. I’ve been taught by some great coaches — David Shaw, Jim Harbaugh, Norv Turner — all those guys, I’ve taken something from them each stop of the way.”

As much as this Tuiasosopo and Bloomgren reunion was heartfelt, the Owls have struggled mightily this season, getting blown out five times and losing two other games in overtime. The staff might not survive.

Marques Tuiasosopo was a UW interim coach for the Fight Hunger Bowl. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

With a bad team, Tuiasosopo's offense has averaged 19.5 points, 146 yards rushing and 352 yards of total offense per game. In contrast, the 4-6 Huskies currently average 22.8 points, 113 rushing yards and 325 total offense yards an outing. That would be a wash.

Tuiasosopo has been a learned assistant for 12 seasons now following an eight-year NFL playing career. He's going to be a head coach some day, and probably a successful one wherever he lands, but the timing just doesn't seem right to bring him home to the Huskies just now.

