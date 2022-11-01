Seattle Could Plant a Real Wet One on DeBoer's Vaunted Offense

The forecast for Friday night's Washington-Oregon State football game initially called for 100 percent chance of rain before backing off a bit. Sounds like torrential stuff. Get your umbrellas out. Pack those plastic tarps.

Most of all, somebody grab imported Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr. — you know, that Tampa, Florida, native and the nation's leading passer with 2,943 yards — and escort him back to the locker room, turn the cold water on full spigot and have him practice throwing the football in it.

When it comes to Seattle in November, climate change is a step behind. There's no altering the expected torrents of wet stuff expected to turn Husky Stadium into a car wash.

Yes, Kalen DeBoer, who's successfully changed the way UW football does business on the offensive end, is fully aware an extra-soggy evening alongside Lake Washington could well affect the efficiency of his vaunted passing attack. He agrees the weather will come into play.

“I think it does," DeBoer said. "You certainly have to have different plans and different ways to attack, and we have all those things built into our offense. It’s just a matter of which direction you focus on a little bit more, and you add to what you already do."

No Husky game has been bigger and affected more negatively by a healthy dose of November perception than the 1971 UW-Stanford showdown in Husky Stadium.

It was a classic match-up of a Sonny Sixkiller-led Washington team that was a consensus pick to advance to the Rose Bowl against a Stanford team ultimately that did.

The Huskies entered the game unbeaten after four games in which they averaged 49.7 points and 462 yards per game.

They came out of a Seattle squall with a 17-6 loss and a mere 169 yards of total offense. Sixkiller was put through the spin cycle with a 12-for-46, 4-interception and 182-yard passing outing.

DeBoer rightfully is aware of the impacts of a blustery night at Husky Stadium, but he hasn't coached in it.

Might he have to run the ball more? It could be something extreme that he's not seen before as this offensive wizard. He'll approach Friday's game with a stiff upper lip.

"Right now, because we have such a great skill set and have had so much success in the passing game, you call a few more of those," DeBoer said of the run. "But we can get high-percentage passes and find ways to get the ball to our best skill players in different ways. We’ll certainly always be ready for that here in the next four weeks as we go through November.”

