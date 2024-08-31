Photo Gallery: WVU Mantrip Penn State Edition
The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday for Big Noon Kickoff on Fox.
West Virginia Hosts No. 8 Penn State in the Season Opener
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 8 Penn State
FOX Broadcast Team Announced for WVU/Penn State
Machine Gun Kelly to Perform Ahead of WVU-Penn State
Projected WVU Offensive Depth Chart
Projected WVU Defensive Depth Chart
Upset Brewing? West Virginia Feels Good About Chances vs. Penn State
James Franklin Expects to Get a 'Tough Game' from West Virginia
James Franklin Responds to Pat McAfee's Warning About Garrett Greene, West Virginia
West Virginia Hoping to Have Jacolby Spells in Week 1
Which True Freshmen Will WVU Play vs. Penn State?
Full List of Recruits Visiting West Virginia for Penn State Game
WVU Reveals Starting Right Tackle for Week 1
Neal Brown Asked About Penn State's Late TD in 2023
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Penn State
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 8 Penn State
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances to Upset No. 8 Penn State
College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Penn State
Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 1
Fans Predict the Result of West Virginia vs. Penn State
ESPN Predicts Lousy Bowl Destinations for WVU
Beating Penn State Could Be the Ultimate Turning Point for WVU
WVU's Results vs. Major Programs Over Last 100 Years
WVU QB Garrett Greene Has Seen 'Double-Digit' Increase in Completion Percentage
Neal Brown Believes WVU Has 4 NFL Receivers - Who Are They?